Uncomfortable moment between the BFFs

Yes, we admit it: We are real fans of Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone! You are not only among the most successful ladies, who have both won an Oscar in the premier class for “best actress” and regularly overtake the rank with their merits, but rather also maintain a very special friendship that inspires us again and again and at the same time shows how important support is among us girls. But despite their Celeb status, they are not safe from unpredictable mishaps either – while the beauties met, an embarrassing moment happened and we all know him … 😳

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone: Uncomfortable Hug

At the International Film Festival in Toronto, the actresses met in the “Variety Studio” and luckily for us, this somewhat uncomfortable moment was captured: While Jennifer was ready to hug her BFF, Emma definitely wasn’t, which resulted in a brief, embarrassing, yet loving moment that both ladies covered with a warm smile. We thank the girls for showing us once again how wonderfully normal they are, after all we know this situation only too well from our own lives … 😉









By the way, it seems like Emma isn’t really that good at timing the loving gestures right: At this year’s Golden Globes, La La Land made the funniest moment ever when she thought director Damien Chazelle wanted to hug her while he was busy kissing his wifey. After this scene there were not only an incredible number of funny memes of the situation, comedian Jimmy Kimmel confronted the 28-year-old again with the embarrassing moment on his show, in which the BFF of J.Law admitted: “Damien certainly did NOT want to hug ME. I’m a person who is not good at choreography.” We. can. not. more. before. Laugh! 😂

We love Emma Stone for her awkwardness when it comes to hugs and hope to be mocking her soon with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield, with whom the beauty is about to start dating again, in such a sweet and at the same time funny situation … 😍

