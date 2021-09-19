TV tips on Sunday – bildderfrau.de

The Cologne “Tatort” commissioners (Das Erste) are investigating the case of a murdered nurse. At VOX, Tim Mälzer and Steffen Henssler duel at the stove. In addition, Matt Damon has to help an old ally as “Jason Bourne” (RTL).

8:15 p.m., Das Erste, Tatort: ​​The Charm of Evil, Crime





Susanne Elvan met her husband Tarek (Sahin Eryilmaz), a convicted violent criminal, through a pen pal portal while he was in custody. The wedding took place before his release. When Susanne was found murdered, Tarek was only recently at large. The case seems clear to Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär). But when assistant Norbert Jütte (Roland Riebeling) sees that the murderer has tied a belt over his victim’s eyes, the case takes an unexpected turn: Jütte is convinced that he has had to do with the murderer before.













8:15 p.m., VOX, Mälzer and Henssler deliver! Cooking show





Tim Mälzer and Steffen Henssler get their first prime time show together – there are es (s) calations inevitable! The two compete in a direct duel in their joint pop-up delivery service. Little by little you will receive information about the culinary wishes of the customers, which will become a tough jury. Whoever meets the preferences most precisely wins. Which of the two ambitious chefs can deliver in two ways in the end?





8:15 p.m., Sat.1, Das TV-Triell, discussion





Which of the chancellor candidates can still place a topic on the Sunday before the election? ProSieben, Sat.1 and kabel eins ask for the final TV triall before the federal election. Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen), Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) answer live questions from ProSieben presenter Linda Zervakis and Sat.1 presenter Claudia von Brauchitsch.

8:15 p.m., ZDF, A Summer in South Tyrol, Romance





Even after 20 years, the young cellar master Franziska Gasser (Maike Jüttendonk) still encounters the old fronts between Italians and Germans in South Tyrol. Can a budding love take this? Because, without wanting to, she falls in love with Marco Antonelli (Sami Loris), her father’s doctor. The families separate invisible hurdles from the past. Franzi realizes: she has to reveal the secret and cut off old braids in order to have a chance.





8:15 p.m., RTL, Jason Bourne, action thriller





Twelve years after Operation Blackbriar, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) has finally found his memory again and makes a living doing illegal fistfighting. Bourne’s old ally Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles) has been pursued by the CIA ever since she broke into the secret service’s central server. Nicky teams up with Jason Bourne again. They discover that not only is the CIA after her, but that a contract killer has also been hired.









