TV preview for Sunday, September 19: a must, insider tip & flop

19.09.2021 06:58 TV preview for Sunday: a must, insider tip & flop

The TAG24 TV tips for Sunday, September 19th. Included today: a triell, a murder mystery and a super exciting documentary!

From Sebastian Tangel

Dresden – Well, what are you going to do for this Sunday? Since it is slowly getting cooler, a day on the couch, under the warm blanket and in front of the good old TV is definitely worth it! What you shouldn’t miss, what you shouldn’t look at or where you absolutely have to tune in, they’ll tell you TAG24 TV tips. Included today: a triell, a murder mystery and a super exciting documentary!

Mandatory date

There have already been two election debates between the Chancellor candidates Armin Laschet (60, CDU), Annalena Baerbock (40, Greens) and Olaf Scholz (63, SPD), now comes the final three-way TV battle. Since the gain in knowledge especially with the second TV triall was extremely manageable, the audience can hope that this time it will be better and, above all, more exciting. After all, it’s going to be the ballot box next week. 8.15 p.m., Sat.1

Claudia von Brauchitsch (left) and Linda Zervakis will moderate the third TV trio on Sunday. © Hahn + Hartung



Insider tip

In the late 1960s, a mysterious series of murders held San Francisco in suspense. In several letters, peppered with encrypted messages, the perpetrator mocks the police. In David Finchers Zodiac – The Killer Trail (2007) the journalists Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) try to solve the mysterious murders together with Inspector David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo). A masterpiece. 9:55 p.m., Arte







In “Zodiac”, Mark Ruffalo tries to solve a series of murders. © ARTE



Just don’t!

Amy Shumer comedies are usually as funny as athlete’s foot. I feel pretty (2018) is no exception. In it, Shumer plays a chubby single woman who suddenly bursts with self-confidence after falling in the gym. The basic idea of ​​the film (keyword: body positivity) isn’t all that bad, but in the end the flick is only good for a few tired laughs. 8.15 p.m., RTLZWEI

Amy Shumer (r.) Isn’t too funny in “I Feel Pretty”. © RTLZWEI



Streaming

The unique career of Formula 1 record world champion and national hero Michael Schumacher is the focus of a new Netflix documentary. In the almost two-hour film Schumacher (2021) particularly touch the passages with Schumi’s wife Corinna, who speaks for the first time publicly about her beloved husband’s devastating skiing accident in 2013. Netflix

The documentary “Schumacher” is now available on Netflix. © facebook.com/michaelschumacherofficial



Have fun zapping through!

Cover photo: facebook.com/michaelschumacherofficial and Hahn + Hartung