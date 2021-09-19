Triell Tonight: What You Should Know About Bearbock, Laschet and Scholz

Berlin

Scholz, Baerbock and Laschet meet for the last triell. Read the key facts about the three candidates beforehand.

Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz meet for the last time on Sunday at TV triall at ProSieben and Sat.1 on top of each other. Exactly one week before the general election, they will use their chance to gain favor with voters and present themselves as having no alternative to their competitors.

But while the Triell is about big politics, the people behind the election campaigners take a back seat. We have therefore taken a look behind the facade – and show Baerbock, Laschet and Scholz from their private side.

Laschet does not want to move away from Aachen even as Chancellor

The CDU’s candidate for chancellor likes to present himself as attached to his home country. Laschet is from Aachen. He apparently likes it there so much that the CDU boss has already announced that he does not want to move from there, even if the leap into the Chancellery is successful. Laschet’s love for Aachen is sometimes expressed in his passion for football. Who explained football fan supports the former first division club Alemannia Aachen. He used to go to every home game, he told the “Westfälische Rundschau”. If it pulls him out, then to Lake Constance. Italy is also one of his favorite travel destinations.

Originally, however, Laschet’s family did not come from Aachen, but from the German-speaking part of the Belgian region Wallonia. Some family members even believe of Emperor Charlemagne to descend. Laschet’s younger brother runs a website on which he tries – with a twinkle in his eye – to prove his kinship with the famous emperor.





One of Laschet’s children is famous himself

Laschet’s own offspring consists of three children, Johannes, Eva and Julius, whom he and his wife Susanne have in common. One of them stands out in particular: “Joe“, as the first-born is called privately, hardly appears on the political stage in contrast to his father.

He is more concerned with the right style: it shows on Instagram Influencer its almost 100,000 followers regularly in classic Menswear. A resemblance to US actor and heartthrob Ryan Gosling hardly hurts. Father Armin should also get fashion tips from his son every now and then.

Armin Laschet (CDU) with Susanne Laschet. Photo: Caroline Seidel / dpa

That’s how much Armin Laschet earns as Prime Minister

Laschet receives this from all prime ministers luscious salary. According to a report published by the Bundestag in 2018, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia pays him a gross monthly salary of 17,658 euros. That is almost 4,000 euros more than, for example, his colleague and party friend Daniel Günther in Schleswig-Holstein receives. On top of that, there are also additional surcharges, lump sums and expense allowances.

But that was not always the case: According to his biography published in 2020, “The power person“by Tobias Blasius and Moritz Küpper, the young Laschet lived a spartan lifestyle when he started his law studies in Munich. When looking for a place to stay in the Bavarian capital that was as inexpensive as possible, he became involved in the St. Boniface Monastery he found what he was looking for for 150 German marks a month. In return, however, he had to chauffeur the abbot of the monastery across Bavaria for his monastery visits.

Laschet sold its own brand of tobacco

Incidentally, Laschet did not have to do military service because he “Scheuermann’s disease“Was diagnosed with a growth disorder of the spine.

It is widely known that Laschet is more passionate Cigarillo smokers is. According to a recent “Spiegel” article, some voices even claim that the CDU candidate for chancellor would often be late for election campaign dates because he stopped for smoking breaks on the way. It was only this week that he justified his consumption in an interview with two child reporters, saying that he “doesn’t smoke them on his lungs.” His passion for mini cigars goes so far that 20 years ago, together with an Aachen businessman, he brought his own type of tobacco onto the market. However, it is no longer available today.

Olaf Scholz: His brothers are also successful

While there is a lot to tell about the “Rhenish cheerful nature” Laschet, it is a little quieter about SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz. No wonder, because the “Scholzomat“is not exactly known for chatting from the sewing box. But there are a few details about the person Olaf Scholz.

That the incumbent Federal Minister of Finance has come a long way in his career is beyond question. He is not alone in this in his family, however, because Olaf Scholz’s younger brothers can also point to some successes: Jens Scholz is an anesthesiologist and has been head of the Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital in Kiel for more than a decade. The youngest brother Ingo, earns his bread as an IT entrepreneur in Hamburg.

Olaf Scholz himself also gained a foothold in the Hanseatic city a long time ago. He studied jurist, who worked as a specialist lawyer for labor law before his political career, founded his own law firm together with a colleague in 1990: “Zimmermann, Scholz und Partner” still exists today. The SPD candidate for chancellor is still specified as a partner.

Olaf Scholz with his wife Britta Ernst in Hamburg City Hall 2018.





Photo: Axel Heimken / dpa

In his spare time, Scholz becomes a pounding cook

Little is known about Scholz’s leisure time activities. However, the former mayor of Hamburg recently revealed to the magazine “Bunte” that he likes to spend free hours in the kitchen. One of his specialties: Meatballs. As a rule, he cooks the Tim Mälzer recipe, with slight variations.

Scholz was still involved in the 2000s Obesity to fight. The fact that he lost fifteen kilos in 2009 alone, as he said “Bild am Sonntag” at the time, is probably thanks to his wife, the Brandenburg Education Minister Britta Ernst. She is said to have driven him to lose weight back then.

Her plan worked: Scholz, who was rather unsportsmanlike at the time, enthusiastically pursues a whole range of sports. According to his own statement, he likes to go and often jog and rowing, even To go biking and hike. Going to church, however, is not one of Scholz’s hobbies: As the only one of the three candidates for chancellor, he is no longer a church member.

Neighbors outraged by Scholz’s security staff

SPD chancellor candidate Scholz earns around 200,000 euros gross in the year he said of “Bild am Sonntag”. He lives with his wife in downtown Potsdam. The move there took place only a few months ago, previously there had been two break-ins within two years in her former domicile, also an apartment building, despite permanent police protection.

The security staff moved with them – and went to Scholz’s Potsdamer Fellow tenants According to the news magazine “Spiegel”, the constant surveillance of the building quickly got on the nerves of the security guards House ban; ban on entering the house wanted to issue. The tenants were unsuccessful.

Annalena Baerbock: This is how the Greens’ candidate for chancellor ticks

That leaves Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock – that’s the full name of the green candidate for chancellor. To the disappointment of some conspiracy theorists on the net, Baerbock stated in the “Hotel Matze” podcast last year that their middle names are only the Names of their grandmothers acts. That the well-known defamatory acronym “ACAB” (“all cops are bastards”) derives from their full name is a coincidence.

As a child, she grew up on one with two sisters and two cousins farm yard in a rural idyll near Hanover. Today she lives with husband Daniel Holefleisch and their two daughters in Potsdam. Baerbock learned to protest at an early age, because her parents increased her weight as a child Demonstrations against nuclear power with.

Annalena Baerbock with husband Daniel Holefleisch on the red carpet at the Federal Press Ball in the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin 2018- Photo: Eventpress Golejewski / dpa

Red made the young Baerbock aggressive

Green chancellor candidate Baerbock, who, like her opponents, has a more classic vita for politicians, earned extra income as a freelancer at the while studying political science Hannoversche Zeitung. A request from our editorial team showed that by 2003 they had published a total of 188 articles under the author’s abbreviation “ab” in the local edition of the paper, which was then still known as “Leine-Nachrichten”.

She gained her first writing experience as a student in the youth editorial team of the paper. “Red makes me aggressive” said the young Baerbock according to a portrait of the HAZ in her very first article. However, this did not mean any partners in future coalition negotiations, but rather traffic jams at red lights. It seems that all signs at Baerbock were green early on.

Baerbock gave up her doctorate for politics

The head of the Greens had also sought a doctorate at times. Baerbock had one from 2009 to 2012 PhD position at the Free University of Berlin – but she never submitted a dissertation. As a reason, she stated that she wanted to concentrate on her Bundestag mandate. the Free University of Berlin At the request of our editorial team, confirmed that the doctoral project is now deemed to have ended irreversibly. Even parts of the associated files have already been destroyed. Should Baerbock still want to do a doctorate, she would have to start a completely new process.

Baerbock cannot quite keep up financially with its opponents. as Member of the Bundestag She currently receives 10,012.89 euros per month there, plus a tax-free flat fee of 4560.59 euros, which is intended for office rents, trips in the constituency and the like. As party leader, Baerbock does not receive a fixed salary from the Greens, only annually Christmas and other special payments.

Every Tuesday everything you need to know about the Bundestag election directly in your mailbox: Here for free for the WAZ election newsletter Log In!





You can find more articles from this category here: Politics



