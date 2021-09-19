This is what Johnny Silverhand looked like before Keanu Reeves

A popular character from Cyberpunk 2077 is undisputed Johnny Silverhand. With Keanu Reeves as a template for Silverhand, CD Project Red has brought in a prominent line-up that took many fans’ breath away. But as new concept sketches show, Reeves was not always the model for Silverhand. So now you can take a look at the character as he would have looked without Keanu Reeves.

Johnny Silverhand remained a tough rocker

Lea Leonowicz, Senior Concept Artist and Coordinator at CD Project Red, has published numerous concept sketches for Johnny Silverhand on ArtStation when Keanu Reeves was not yet miming the original. Here the figure can be seen in a very early stage.

What can you see in the pictures? The concept art still shows Silverhand as a badass rocker. The face is of course different, the hair looks a bit disheveled. The iconic look has otherwise remained: Johnny Silverhand was also equipped with a cybernetic arm, shiny trousers and iconic sunglasses before Keanu Reeves.









The variations from Silverhand

On other drawings, Johnny Silverhand can be seen with a bandana in the glam rock style or without a shirt with all the tattoos. Due to the many scars, Silverhand looks like a tough dog that was allegedly marked by actions against the Arasaka group.

Another picture shows Johnny Silverhand in action. Armed with two pistols, he appears to be in an uphill battle. But here, too, Silverhand looks as cool as ever.

You too can become Silverhand

Had Keanu Reeves not agreed to serve as a template, then we would have had to make do with this Johnny Silverhand. Both versions have their own charm and reflect the character of Silverhand perfectly.

By the way, if you wanted to imitate the style of the rocker yourself with V, you can get Johnny’s clothes and weapons yourself in Cyberpunk 2077.

What do you think of this version of Johnny Silverhand?