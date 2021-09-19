This is how the XRP are distributed and what results from it – Block-Builders.de





At Ripple, investors often ask themselves how the stock of XRP should actually be broken down. In fact, it matters and we provide answers.

Despite prophecies of doom, Ripple (XRP) is in the top 10 of the most important cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of a good 50 billion US dollars. Quite a few investors are hoping that Ripple will be able to complete legal proceedings in the US with the SEC in the coming months and then start XRP again. Anyone who has been interested in Ripple and XRP for a long time also knows: Dealing with the 100 billion XRP originally generated by Ripple is always a topic of discussion. We clarify:

The data from CoinMarketCap show that a good 46.6 billion XRP are in circulation (circulating supply).

This coincides with the numbers from Ripple itself that can be found here. Accordingly, another 47.3 billion XRP are in an escrow account and a good 6 billion XRP are held directly by Ripple.

The escrow account was set up in December 2017 and is intended to fund Ripple to support XRP in its development.

It is stipulated that Ripple may sell up to 1 billion XRP from the escrow account every month. The maximum limit is intended to rule out any noticeable impact on the price curve of XRP.

Nonetheless, there was even a petition in 2019 demanding that Ripple stop selling XRP.

In fact, Ripple has significantly reduced its XRP sales and also applies: Even 1 billion XRP sold by Ripple as a monthly maximum would be negligible with the daily trading volume of XRP of more than 5 billion XRP.

The second repeated criticism of the pricing of XRP are the millions that Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb has brought to market over the years, most recently at record speed. McCaleb had been guaranteed almost 10 billion XRP when he left Ripple, which he will receive in tranches.

This is where contractual clauses apply that regulate how many XRP McCaleb is allowed to sell weekly and are intended to exclude any influence on the price of XRP. Experts agree: these rules work.

In addition, Jed McCaleb is almost at the end of his XRP sales, as already became clear in the summer of 2021. The current data on McCaleb’s holdings only show a good 700 million XRP in his account.

XRP and Ripple – are they going separate ways?

It should be noted that the common assumptions that Ripple through the escrow account or McCaleb through his huge compensation could directly influence the price of XRP do not apply.









But what should happen to the more than 50 billion XRP that are not on the market and are still controlled by Ripple? According to all available information, it is definitely impossible that these XRP stocks could be massively thrown onto the market.

Rather, there is the idea that Ripple could destroy these huge volumes of XRP. Because the idea of ​​an IPO for Ripple has never been given up and has recently been reinforced by major investors. The argument then for a final removal from the market of the XRP remaining with Ripple is: Ripple itself has fiat reserves and an IPO would bring fresh capital. Destroying the XRP in question would create trust and also solve legal problems.

Conclusion: Are you allowed to be optimistic about XRP?

Other factors are likely to have far more influence than the reserves on the future of XRP:

1. If Ripple ends up as a loser in the lawsuit against the SEC, the reputation of XRP would be ruined and the US business with XRP would presumably be over for good.

2. XRP still lacks a convincing use case. The idea of ​​opening the doors of DeFi to XRP with the help of the Spark Flare project is nowhere to be heard. Several dates for a launch were not met.

3. Ripple’s original concept of establishing XRP as a bridge currency for international money transfers never really worked. It is questionable whether a listed Ripple would continue to pursue this concept.

All in all, the outlook for XRP therefore remains critical. Even destroying Ripple’s XRP reserves does not solve the actual problems, as charming as the proposal sounds. But it is important and correct: The rumor mill about the XRP reserves produces a lot of nonsense. Distribution and possible sales plans are largely transparent and do not harm XRP. There are also large reserves of other altcoins that should be brought onto the market responsibly over the years. Convincing use cases remain the linchpin for possible sustainable price increases with XRP.

