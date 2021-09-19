This is how Kendall Jenner found out about Kylie’s second pregnancy!

How was it for Kendall Jenner, 25, when she found out about her sister Kylie Jenner’s (24) baby news? Last week, the reality TV celebrity made public with a heartbreaking clip on the net that she and rapper Travis Scott (29) are expecting offspring again. In the video, the model shared emotional moments with his fans: For example, the influencer filmed the reaction of her mother Kris Jenner (65) when she told her about the news. And how did Kylies sister Kendall find out about it?

Last Thursday, the 25-year-old was a guest at The Tonight Show and spoke to Jimmy Fallon, 47, about the businesswoman’s pregnancy. Told it Kendall, that Kylie called her one day and showed her an ultrasound. “I wasn’t really shocked because I felt it might happen soon”the native American admitted.

So it seems like the news didn’t come as a big surprise to the Keeping up with the Kardashians notoriety. Still got Kendall very happy for her sister, of course. “I was very excited,” she said, beaming with joy in the interview, adding: “It’s just a blessing.”









advertisement

Kylie Jenner with a baby bump

advertisement

Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes After Party, January 2017

advertisement

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in NYC in September 2021

Vote show result



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz