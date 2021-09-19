These stars tried their luck on Tinder

1/11 Zac Efron, here in 2017, couldn’t score with women on Tinder.

The stars of this world actually have their own exclusive dating app, Raya. But not all of them just want to turtle with their own kind. Some celebs prefer to try their luck with more down-to-earth dating apps. Tinder is also not unpopular among actresses and pop singers. Many a star has already revealed that he is swiping right or left on the dating platform.

For example, Zac Efron (33) used the dating app for some time, as he revealed in 2016 to “The Times”. The problem: the actor was about too famous after all. Almost no woman matched him because they all thought he was a fake profile. Frustrated, Efron then deleted his dating profile. The Hollywood star is single to this day.

Katy Perry delved deep into the world of Tinder

Katy Perry (36) did not find her great love on Tinder either. After her separation from guitarist John Mayer (43), she immersed herself deeply in the world of Tinder, as she said on the radio show “The Breakfast Club”: “It takes a lot of time.” Today Perry is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom (44). The two have a daughter together.

When attentive fans found a Tinder profile of Hillary Duff (33) in 2015, many thought it was a fake. On a radio show, however, the singer admitted that she was on the dating app. And not only that: “I’m addicted to it.” Her goal was to find a “normal guy”. That didn’t work – although it finally did work in love. Duff is married to the musician Matthew Koma (34).

“I like to make out”

Comedian Chelsea Handler (46) is not looking for great love on Tinder – but for one night stands. The TV presenter revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” in 2017 that she likes to pass the time on Tinder during her comedy tours. “I like to make out, that’s why I’m on all of these apps,” said Handler.

For some stars, the hunt for super likes is extremely successful. For example, comedian Oliver Pocher (43) and his wife Amira (28) first contacted each other on the app. «When I was single, I used it here and there. Amira and I would not have met otherwise, ”said the TV man in 2020 on his YouTube show. The two have been married since October 2019 and they have two children together.