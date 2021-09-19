Sunday, September 19, 2021
These stars tried their luck on Tinder

By Arjun Sethi
    Zac Efron, here in 2017, couldn’t score with women on Tinder.

    Katy Perry, here in April 2021, did not find love on Tinder either.

    Figure skater Adam Rippon and the Finn Jussi-Pekka Kajaala also found what they were looking for on Tinder.

    The couple got engaged in February 2021.

The stars of this world actually have their own exclusive dating app, Raya. But not all of them just want to turtle with their own kind. Some celebs prefer to try their luck with more down-to-earth dating apps. Tinder is also not unpopular among actresses and pop singers. Many a star has already revealed that he is swiping right or left on the dating platform.

For example, Zac Efron (33) used the dating app for some time, as he revealed in 2016 to “The Times”. The problem: the actor was about too famous after all. Almost no woman matched him because they all thought he was a fake profile. Frustrated, Efron then deleted his dating profile. The Hollywood star is single to this day.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
