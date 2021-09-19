The Vox Lux trailer shows you Natalie Portman as you’ve never seen her before

Shortly before Vox Lux, the new film with Natalie Portman, had its premiere in Venice, a first teaser trailer conquered the Internet in which the actress immediately responded to her next Oscar nomination marched on. Now there is a much longer glimpse of the work directed by actor Brady Corbet, who made his directorial debut three years ago with The Childhood of a Leader. At the top of the player you can watch the official trailer for Vox Lux, which prepares you for an exciting ride and shows Natalie Portman in fancy costumes like we’ve never seen her before.

The Vox Lux trailer follows in the footsteps of Black Swan

The moving images from Vox Lux are unquestionably reminiscent of Black Swan, the film for which Natalie Portman received her Oscar for Best Actress. Now she doesn’t play a dancer anymore, but she’s still on stage, because Vox Lux tells the story of the fictional singer Celeste. The plot spans from 1999 to 2017, while incidentally many events of the 21st century are addressed and woven into the film. As the trailer shows, we can not only expect a wild ride from it, but also a whole series of fascinating pictures. By the way, Vox Lux was shot on 65mm film.









© Elevation Pictures Vox Lux

In addition to Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Stacy Martin, Jennifer Ehle and Raffey Cassidy belong to the cast of the film. The mention of Scott Walker in the credits should also be particularly interesting. The avant-garde musician and composer contributes the soundtrack to Vox Lux. Our first impression of Natalie Portman’s performance in Vox Lux you can also read in our report from the Venice premiere. Unfortunately, a German theatrical release has not yet been determined. Vox Lux will be launched in the USA on December 7th, 2018.

