The Undertaker endorses The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the next President of the United States of America ?! If it was up to the former WWE wrestler and “The Rock” buddy Undertaker go, yes!

The Undertaker alias Mark CalawayAs the real name of the WWE legend, believes his former WWE buddy, who rose to be a Hollywood star over the years, could add another title to his already formidable résumé: US President.

The Undertaker supported his former archenemy from the Squared Circle for a position in the Oval Office and said that Johnson had a good chance – provided “The Rock“would then decide when president to run for office.

USA 2024: The Rock into the Oval Office?

The Undertaker, who officially resigned from the 2020 WWE announced, seemed confident that Dwayne Johnson would not face much competition in the presidential election.

When asked if he thinks Johnson could help bridge the political divide in America, he said, “I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so funny, I think he can be the one they can People are looking for and need. And I know that he is charisma has that one needs for the office. “









“I don’t know, man, there are so many options and if that’s what he chooses, I will wholeheartedly support him in his endeavors,” continued the Undertaker.

Johnson, who had previously stated himself that he would not rule out an excursion into politics, already has a voice in his pocket.

A few weeks ago, Johnson himself stated that he was open to “a future presidential nomination to considerif that’s what people wanted. “

Johnson has had a slew of career achievements, from former professional wrestler and American football player to Hollywood action actor, producer and businessman. In 2020, he was named the World’s Highest Paid Actor for the second year running after serving over a period of 12 months estimated $ 87.5 million deserved.

Incidentally, it is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson has been brought into play as a possible incumbent. Already 2017 there were similar conversations: