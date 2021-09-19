The stock exchange is accused of insider trading

US authorities are apparently again investigating the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance. It’s about possible insider trading and market manipulation. At the same time, the company is repositioning itself after months of fighting with regulators around the world. The first step should be the establishment of a company headquarters.

Where is Binance located?

According to a “Bloomberg” report, it is investigating whether Binance or its employees have taken advantage of customers. According to anonymous whistleblowers, investigators from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) contacted potential witnesses in the past few weeks.

In parallel, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume wants to set up an official headquarters to address regulatory concerns. Because: Apart from the latest allegations, the Exchange has been around for months in the focus of global regulators. Among other things, the exchange is said to have allegedly offered services without a license (we reported). Binance.com operates as a global company, reportedly registered in the Seychelles and incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

In order to be future-proof, the company says it now wants to work extensively with the authorities and be “proactive”. This now obviously also includes a proper company headquarters. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao had previously emphasized the importance of decentralization for years and explained that Binance did not have and did not need a headquarters. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the well-known crypto entrepreneur now strikes a completely different note:

“Four years ago we wanted to adopt decentralization, but we run a centralized exchange. We need a change, we need to improve. We’re making these changes to make it easier for regulators to work with us. “







“We need a centralized unit”

It has been recognized that a central unit is needed to work well with the regulators. You need clear records of ownership, transparency and risk control of those involved, said CZ. As the largest player in the industry, Binance must also prepare for change. The announced changes are now being made accordingly.

That means, according to CZ:

“We need a centralized unit with clear cap tables, clear investors, a tidy board, good governance, very transparent KYC, AML (anti-money laundering) and risk controls.”

Binance’s US arm is also reportedly planning an IPO within the next three years. It is quite possible that this is one of the reasons why the company is changing its stance on the subject of company headquarters.

Binance still in first place despite regulatory problems

Interestingly, even the numerous warnings from the regulatory authorities failed to knock Binance off the throne: The exchange is still in first place in terms of trading volume. According to data from Nomics.com, the exchange has had a volume of more in the last 24 hours than 58 billion settled. It remains to be seen whether Binance can remain so successful in the future.

Also in the medium term are with the stock exchange serious changes planned. For example, CEO Changpeng Zhao, until now more or less the company’s figurehead, has already announced his resignation. The company is expected to become a fully regulated financial institution in the near future, and the search for a new CEO with regulatory experience is apparently already underway. Zhao wants to remain the boss. But only until someone is found “who can do a better job,” explains the crypto billionaire.

