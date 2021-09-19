The return to the MCU saves Thor’s hammer Mjölnir

Update: Now is a Set video turned up that might show how Jane Foster arrives at Mjölnir. You can find it below. The original article follows.

For being so attached to his hammer, Thor loses it quite often. In Thor 3, villain Hela crumbled the so-called Mjölnir. In Avengers 4: Endgame, the powerful tool returned on time travel, but it did not last.

the MCU’s fandom wiki (sorry, it doesn’t get more official here) lists the hammer as “destroyed”. Thor has been content with a replacement ever since.

But now comes the big turn: In the context of the production of Thor 4: Love and Thunder, the idiosyncratic Mjölnir appears again and again. Indeed it is return the currently most powerful object of the MCU as good as sure. Natalie Portman’s comeback as Jane Foster makes it possible. At the same time, it would simply wipe out the final hammer twists in the MCU.

What has happened to the Mjölnir in the last 5 years since Thor 3?

Thor 3 (2017): Hela destroys the Mjölnir

Infinity War (2018): Thor creates his replacement hammer, the Stormbreaker

Endgame (2019): The real Mjölnir joins Thor from a different timeline

That was it. The MCU has the The way back of the Mjölnir actually completely blocked. After his big appearance in the fight against Thanos in Endgame, Captain America delivered him again in his Home timeline away. Unless Thor 4 plays in this timeline, which is also possible, none of this makes any sense. (In that case, the hammer would be for the MCU what the gyro was for Inception.)

Mjölnir is back: what indicates the return in Thor 4?

All in all, there are two hammer-heavy, tangible pieces of evidence that we are working with. The leather jacket Chris Hemsworth and Co. have been working on the Marvel adventure since the beginning of February. Chris Hemsworth’s pathetic stuntman Bobby Hanton posted a video from the set that was quickly deleted.

For good reason: On the screenshots (from The Direct , thanks.) we can do that see good old Mjölnir clearly. Marvel keeps its secrets.

© Tiktok Mjölnir on Thor 4 set







How did he get there? The answer has something to do with Natalie Portman, who is already im October last year her mjolnir moment suggested how Inverse remembers. Let’s tackle the Natalie Portman track.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor 4: How Does She Bring Back Mjölnir?

So we’re all on the same page: Natalie Portman’s comeback after the inglorious MCU exit has been known for a year and a half. She becomes a female in Thor 4 Mighty Thor.

Here we see the official, symbolic presentation of the hammer:

Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman changed Jane Foster’s role in the Thor comics from 2014: They made Jane the new Thor. Jane is fighting cancer and with each transformation, it diminishes the effects of chemotherapy.

Like any MCU movie Thor 4 is only roughly based on the plot in the comic. The storyline of Jane Foster should be taken over more or less unchanged. The transformation to Thor is after all THE revolutionary element of the comic.

Simple question: Can there be a world with 2 Thors but without Mjölnir?

Natalie Portman has to undo the 5 year crazy odyssey in the MCU. Because one Transformation to Thor without Mjölnir is not possible at all. In the comics, the hammer makes contact with Jane. She picks him up (that’s right, she’s worthy) and off with the transformation.

The set images, together with Portman’s statements and finally the knowledge from the comics, do not allow any other conclusion: In Thor, Mjölnir is back, somehow. The explanation is still missing. Another journey through time or an encroachment on a parallel universe I wouldn’t rule it out. Maybe there is a way to make a new Mjölnir after all. The MCU will go a long way to get its iconic hammer back.

Update: Does Natalie Portman get the Mjölnir in Thor 4 on this video?

