«The exorcist ?? Director ?? s Cut »?? The perfect horror film? – Oddsmeter.de

The feature film starring Linda Blair hit cinemas around the world 48 years ago and sparked a wave of outrage. For many horror fans, “The Exorcist” is still one of the best films of all time.

Again and again the devil is up to mischief on the canvas. The Prince of Darkness has always been a suitable villain to scare viewers, and actors of high standing have never missed the opportunity to impersonate him with a helping of overacting – whether Jack Nicholson in “The Witches of Eastwick” , Al Pacino in “On behalf of the devil” or Robert De Niro in “Angel Heart”. But Lucifer is the scariest when he hides in the background as a demon. The devil’s work par excellence is certainly «The Exorcist» from 1973.

When it was first performed in 1973, this horror trip caused a worldwide scandal. Back then, spectators left the theater in rows. Many were shocked, some even vomited. 20 years ago “The Exorcist” came out as a so-called? Director’s Cut ?? back in theaters. William Peter Blatty (?? 86), who wrote the novel and also wrote the screenplay, asked director William Friedkin again and again for 28 years to finally present the audience with the version that Blatty wanted from the start.

A twelve year old under the spell of evil

The basic story, however, has remained the same: Regan (Linda Blair) is a lovable twelve-year-old who lives with her famous acting mother Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) in a small house in Washington DC. One day Chris notices strange changes in her daughter. She is depressed and weak, but the doctors cannot diagnose any illness. Only when Regan’s bed is shaken wildly back and forth as if by magic does the mother fear that supernatural forces are at work here.

She seeks church support from Father Karras (Jason Miller), who immediately suspects that Regan is possessed by the devil. Now only one thing can help her: an exorcist who is soon standing on the doorstep in the shape of old Father Lankaster Merrin (Max von Sydow). When Karras and Merrin initiate the expulsion of the devil, Megan is already physically deformed and hisses vulgar expressions that are almost unbearable. The two priests are pushed to the limits of their faith and risk their own lives.

Still devilishly good!

A sweet girl, a caring mother, a well-off environment in better circles, and suddenly evil breaks into this idyll. Surprising and for no reason? this is what feeds the first shock in William Friedkin’s horror classic “The Exorcist”, from which there is no way out. Because as a viewer you want to know what it is all about and you get pulled into this satanic maelstrom. Then it is the transformation of the possessed Regan that pushes you against the wall. Insults so vulgar it’s better to cover your ears. Then the girl haunts a green mass and her body gets out of control.









The Director’s Cut contains the previously rumored “Spiderwalk”, which has already become legendary. In 1973 he fell victim to the scissors because of his cruelty. Nowadays, however, the audience is more hardened to be shocked when Linda Blair crawls backwards like a spider down the stairs in this scene and blood flows from her mouth. The actress was barely 14 years old at the time and of course was not allowed to shoot the most terrible scenes herself. Eileen Dietz (“Halloween 2”, 2009) doubled it and Mercedes McCambridge (“Under the Signs of Evil”) contributed the voice in English to use the vulgar swear words.

A phenomenon continues

Even today, “The Exorcist” is one of the scariest cinema experiences of their lives for mostly older viewers. Because William Friedkin knew how to create an oppressive atmosphere with relatively few resources and special effects. Even in the longer version, nothing of this terrifying effect has been lost. While the sequels got weaker and weaker from film to film.

In «The Exorcist II ?? The Heretic »Richard Burton (?? 58) took over the role of the exorcist. “The Exorcist III” did not follow until 1990 without Linda Blair, but under the direction of the novelist William Peter Blatty. In 2004, the time seemed to have come for a prequel. Originally, John Frankenheimer (?? 72) was planned, but fell ill, which is why Paul Schrader took over the direction. The result of «Dominion: Exorcist ?? The Beginning of Evil »was so displeasing to the producers that Renny Harlin was commissioned with a further implementation. But also «Exorcist: The Beginning» failed both critics and the public.

Conclusion: «The Exorcist» is certainly not a film for the faint of heart, but even after such a long time it has lost none of its fascination because it scratches our primal fears. You shouldn’t look at this shocker alone.

“The Exorcist” is currently being shown on Sky and can also be streamed. The film is also available as a streaming purchase / rental.

