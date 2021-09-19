“The Equalizer 2”: Denzel Washington presents a new film in Berlin – Berlin

Everything flows, and therefore you cannot step into the same river twice. Wise men have thought about it since the ancient Greeks, Heraclitus, Plato, Ovid, and later even Goethe. They didn’t know anything about the sequels of modern cinema, could not have suspected the recipe for success of the series, which so many modern screen heroes and their actors have followed, from 007 to Ethan Hunt to Jason Bourne and now also Robert McCall, friends of action cinema better known as “The Equalizer”.

It’s been four years since Denzel Washington first appeared as this problem solver, embodiment of compensatory justice, a former CIA agent in his new role as a hardware store clerk, but with the old skills. In “The Equalizer 2” he has at least risen in motorization, now drives a fat American sled as an employee of a limo service, but has to fight again with problems against which all the challenges of road traffic are a breeze. But whether it’s a hardware store or a luxury taxi: He’s still Robert McCall, so – and Denzel Washington with him – jumped into the same river, right?

Incidentally, for the first time, never before has Washington played the same role twice, and director Antoine Fuqua had never directed the film crew of a sequel either. But just repetition? Denzel Washington sees it differently, emphasizing the differences between the two films in the run-up to his visit to Berlin together with Fuqua.

Only one of the two friends will survive the film

In “The Equalizer 2” the focus is on McCall’s friendship with the allegedly retired but still very active CIA woman Susan and the do-it-all Miles, whom McCall tries to steer away from the street and the drug gangs, back to art school. Only one of the two will survive the film, more cannot be revealed.

And anyway: "A good script is the only reason for me to make a film," assured Washington on Wednesday afternoon in front of a small group of journalists in the Adlon. In the second film, the scriptwriter was able to invest a lot more time in the character of the character, a character that fascinates him, even if the actor is careful not to be confused with him. Avenging angel McCall? "It's a movie. It's not me. What he does, is what he does. "









Washington has been a guest in Berlin several times, so often that he can hardly get it together, how often exactly. But he remembers the first visit very well. That was during the Berlinale in 1990, the film was called “Glory”, a story from the American Civil War. Washington had played a soldier from a regiment of the Northern States recruited only from blacks, for the role he received his first Oscar.

The film was also shown in East Berlin, it was the first film festival in both parts of the city. East Berlin was still very dark back then, says Washington, with piles of coal in front of the houses and almost empty shelves in the shops. But people would have welcomed him and his colleagues, including Morgan Freeman, with open arms, grateful just for having come. In the West, however, only 20 minutes away, the film was panned as American war propaganda.

Two silver bears

Although Washington cannot complain about his Berlinale experience, he was awarded the Silver Bears as best actor twice, first for “Malcolm X”, then for “The Hurricane”, in which Washington is about the boxer Rubin, already sung about by Bob Dylan “Hurricane” Carter played. So a funny coincidence that the showdown in “The Equalizer 2” takes place during a hurricane, of all places. A tried and tested method of enhancing an already dramatic scene with the wild elements. Martin Scorsese also masters it perfectly, as he demonstrated in “Cape Fear” in the final duel between Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte.

Other things in “The Equalizer 2” seem more original, because when does one come across an action hero who arranges the brightly cleaned apples in his apartment into beautiful patterns and has a well-filled bookcase. And who does not even shrink from thoughtful tomes like Marcel Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time”. Respect! Has Washington read the book herself? “No.”

“The Equalizer 2” starts on August 16th