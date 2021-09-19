The actress surprises us with THIS look

If we just can’t get enough of a lady, it’s Emma Stone! First, the actress won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her magical part in the musical “La La Land” and then provided us with pictures of the most beautiful vacation ever (which, by the way, we will imitate directly with our BFFs😉) and the wonderful news about a possible love comeback with her former boyfriend Andrew Garfield! Now the 28-year-old has surprised us again, but this time with an extraordinary look that we would not have expected at the Beauty … 😳

Emma Stone has 80s vibes in New York City

Last Wednesday, Emma was mocked with a look that gave us real 80s vibes: The 28-year-old paired white sneakers with a carrot-style denim, a top in light pastel tones with a flower print, and wore her mane in platinum blonde curls to match. Of course, this styling does not belong to a new era of the “La La Land” actress, with whom she would like to wrap her ex-boyfriend Andrew around her finger again, but about her role in the Netflix series “Maniac”, for which the beauty is in front of the camera in the Big Apple, more precisely in Long Island. We don’t have to say anything more, do we? We LOVE! 😍









So far it was the only day Emma wore styling from the past, however, we have already been able to discover the beauty in some series looks that are more in line with today’s times. Nevertheless, we are super happy about the picture that a little sneak peek gives us on an 80s-inspired scene of the showthat according to Variety is a high profile comedy about a guy (played by Jonah Hill, by the way) “who in his imagination leads the life of his dreams, but in reality is trapped in an institution.” Andrew Garfield’s ex-girlfriend also has a role as a patient at the same institution and is also a character in the 33-year-old’s illusory world. We are sure that this show will be a must-see! 👏

Unfortunately we have to be patient a little longer, because there is still an official release date for the series, but we are guaranteed to provide you with more news … 💃

Did you like the article? Welcome to the GRAZIA Cosmos ♥ Give us your LIKE and we will provide you with even more GRAZIA on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/GraziaMagazin/