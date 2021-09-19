Aged well?

Exactly 25 years ago the earth struck back: In Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi classic “Independence Day”, which hit German cinemas on September 19, 1996, the pilot Steve Hiller (Will Smith, left) and the scientist David take it Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) confronts an alien threat. The gallery shows what the actors of the two heroes and the other stars of the action cracker are doing today …

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Captain Steve Hiller

He fights on the front line against the aliens: Steve Hiller (Will Smith) is a cold-blooded pilot who is initially shot down by the alien fighter ships, but is able to capture one of their pilots. It is also he who places the atomic bomb that destroys the alien mothership.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Will Smith

As the “Prince of Bel-Air” he was already a cult, thanks to “Independence Day” and “Men in Black” Will Smith became a superstar. For a long time he was considered a crowd puller and one of the best paid actors in Hollywood, but recently the major successes failed to materialize. His next project: In the biopic “King Richard” he will play Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.




David Levinson

Thanks to his warning, the US President just manages to leave the White House: Satellite technician David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) discovers that the satellite interference that occurs around the world is caused by a secret code. That one is a countdown of the aliens with whom they coordinate their invasion.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Jeff Goldblum

He played a leading role not only in “Independence Day”, but also in the “Jurassic Park” films: Jeff Goldblum owes his good reputation to his involvement in numerous cult films from “Die Fliege” (1986) about “The long misery” ( 1989) to “Die Tiefseetaucher” (2004). In 2022 Goldblum will again be seen as Grandmaster in the Marvel superhero film “Thor: Love & Thunder”.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Thomas J. Whitmore

“If we survive this day, July 4th is no longer just an American holiday, but the day when the world declares with one voice: We will not go down in silence!” US President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) puts these words into action: He then sits down in the cockpit of a fighter jet to plunge into the “greatest air battle of mankind”.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Bill Pullman

Bill Pullman had already proven his talent for (romantic) comedies in “Spaceballs” (1987), “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993), “Casper” (1995) and “While you were asleep” (1995), in “Independence Day” he was allowed to let the action hero out in himself. Soon thereafter, however, the big cinema roles failed to materialize, most recently Pullman was seen as a policeman in the series “The Sinner” and in the Netflix miniseries “Halston”.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Marilyn Whitmore

When the alien spaceships appear, she is in Los Angeles: First Lady Marilyn Whitmore (Mary McDonnell) is hesitant at first, but at her husband’s request she gets to safety in time before the aliens level the city to the ground.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Mary McDonnell

Mary McDonnell played her best-known role at the side of Kevin Costner in “Dances with Wolves” (1990). She has rarely been seen on the big screen since “Independence Day”. But she is an extremely popular series actress: McDonnell played recurring roles in “Battlestar Galactica”, “The Closer” and its spin-off “Major Crimes”.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Julius Levinson

Julius Levinson (Judd Hirsch) is the father of satellite technician David and ultimately the savior of mankind: He inspires his son to paralyze the mother ship with a computer virus.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Judd Hirsch

Already in the 1970s he was a star thanks to his leading role in the comedy series “Taxi”: Judd Hirsch also played more serious roles in movies (“A completely normal family”, “A Beautiful Mind”), but he was enthusiastic today mainly as a series actor. He played a leading role in the crime series “Numbers”, most recently in the Amazon series “Hunters” as Dr. To see Simon Wiesenthal.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Vivica A. Fox

From striptease dancer to secret heroine: Jasmine Dubrow (Vivica A. Fox), the girlfriend of pilot Steve Hiller (Will Smith), survived the destruction of Los Angeles together with son Dylan and picked up some survivors with a commercial vehicle – including those First Lady Marilyn Whitmore.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox had her most famous film role as Vernita Green in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” films, and on television she was the FBI agent in the crime series “Missing”. To this day, the 56-year-old is a sought-after actress, most recently she starred in the thriller “Arkansas” alongside Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Dr. Brackish Okun

He is getting closer to his research object than he would like: Dr. Brackish Okun (Brent Spiner, left) is the scientific director of Area 51 and is incapacitated by the latter during a mediation attempt between US President Whitmore (Bill Pullman, center) and an alien.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Brent Spiner

As Android Data, Brent Spiner became a crowd favorite in the series “Spaceship Enterprise – The Next Century” and the “Star Trek” films. Most recently he took on his star role again in “Star Trek: Picard”, he was also seen in the horror series “Outcast” and in guest roles in “The Big Bang Theory” (as himself) and “Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels” .

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Russell Casse

He still has an open plan with the aliens: Vietnam veteran Russell Casse (Randy Quaid) claims that aliens abducted him ten years ago and carried out experiments on him. When volunteers are sought for the attack on the alien ship, the drunkard mutates into a hero who is ready to die himself to save the world.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Randy Quaid

Hardly any other actor has a higher artistic range: Randy Quaid, brother of Dennis Quaid, won numerous awards for serious roles (“The Last Command”, “Brokeback Mountain”), but also played in numerous comedies (flops). Since he was arrested several times for minor offenses more than ten years ago, the self-confessed Trump supporter has not been seen in major TV or cinema roles.

Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

17/17 SLIDES