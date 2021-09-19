Aged well? Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Captain Steve Hiller Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Will Smith Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.







David Levinson Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Jeff Goldblum Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Thomas J. Whitmore Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Bill Pullman Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Marilyn Whitmore Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Mary McDonnell Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Julius Levinson Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Judd Hirsch Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Vivica A. Fox Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Vivica A. Fox Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Dr. Brackish Okun Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Brent Spiner Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Russell Casse Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

Randy Quaid Microsoft and partners may receive compensation for purchasing products through the recommended links in this article.

17/17 SLIDES