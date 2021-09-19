Sylvester Stallone is not part of “Creed III”

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his comeback as Rocky Balboa in the films “Creed” and “Creed II”. In the third part, however, the cult boxer will no longer be there.

Los Angeles (AP) – Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone (74) will not play in the sequel to the boxing drama “Creed II – Rocky’s Legacy”. The spokesman for Sylvester Stallone confirmed to the industry journal “Hollywood Reporter” that the actor will no longer be part of “Creed III”.

A reason for this was not given. In “Creed – Rocky’s Legacy” (2015), Stallone played the aged Rocky Balboa, who is now in the ring as the boxing trainer of the young Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of the famous boxer Apollo Creed. Directed by Ryan Coogler. The screen veteran also starred in the 2018 sequel directed by Steven Caple Jr.









In March it became known that “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan wants to make his directorial debut with the continuation of the boxing drama. Jordan will play the leading role again in “Creed III” – as in the first two films. The film is slated to hit theaters in November 2022.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210408-99-120577 / 4

Sylvester Stallone on Instagram