“Suddenly you find yourself crying on the floor again”

Amber Heard hands out – once again – publicly against Johnny Depp. She accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star in the past for beating her. However, Johnny denied the violence in an interview. A fact that really pisses Amber off. She strikes back!

Amber Heard: She’s Still Suffering!

Only the two of them know who is really telling the truth in this case, but Amber emphasizes that she has had post-traumatic stress disorder since the abuse by Johnny Depp. Again and again in everyday life she lose her composure, particularly bad be it when she hears stories of violence from other women:

All of a sudden you find yourself curled up and weeping on the floor again,

reports the portal “National Enquirer”. To this day, Johnny denies ever having touched Amber. He confirmed that in an interview …

“That doesn’t sound like me”

In the “GQ magazine “ the actor broke his silence for the first time.









Harming someone you love? No, that sounds not After me,

says he “Jack Sparrow”-Actor. Even if he doesn’t mention Amber’s name, it’s clear who he’s talking about. An absolute no-go for his ex. She lets out loud about her lawyer “The Hollywood Reporter” announce:

Mr. Depp lists his psychological abuse against Ms. Heard shameful way continued that just tried a very painful To leave part of her life behind.

