Steven Spielberg: Director obtains injunction against stalker

Instead of great white sharks or extraterrestrial beings, Steven Spielberg recently dealt with a mentally unstable stalker.







The American director Steven Spielberg (74, “Saving Private Ryan”) has won an important legal success against an apparently mentally confused woman. The 48-year-old is said to have not only stalked the famous filmmaker, but even threatened him with death via Twitter, reports the US website “TMZ”, which claims to have received insights into court documents. The stalker must therefore stay at least 100 yards (about 90 meters) away from Spielberg and his family for the next three years.

In addition, the woman is prohibited from harassing Spielberg in any other way, whether by phone call, message or links in the social networks. According to the report, the court came to this judgment after Spielberg stated a few days ago that he had been harassed and threatened by the woman for months. Shortly beforehand, the allegedly convicted woman is said to have even tried to buy a weapon, according to officials.

