Stephen Amell announces presence at “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” – Three more matches for “AEW Rampage: Grand Slam” confirmed – Brian Cage is out due to knee problems – Why Chavo Guerrero was written from the shows

– Brian Cage is currently out due to knee problems. These come from a stem cell therapy that the 37-year-old recently underwent. He played his last match so far at “AEW Dynamite” on September 1st, and canceled an independent booking at Battleground Championship Wrestling in Philadelphia this weekend. How long Cage has to pause is currently unclear.

– As is well known, Chavo Guerrero was written out of the shows last week on “AEW Rampage” by an attack by his actual protégé Andrade. It is now also known why the nephew of the legendary Eddie Guerrero suddenly disappeared from the shows. The 50-year-old is wrestling coordinator for the series “Young Rock” by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and filming for season 2 began last week. When Tony Khan hired him, it was clear that his run would be over shortly after “All Out”, but it is believed that he will return to AEW as soon as the “Young Rock” filming is over.

– Actor Stephen Amell (“Arrow”, “Heels”) revealed on Instagram that he will be a guest at “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York next Saturday. It remains to be seen whether the 40-year-old will also be part of the show, or whether he is only invited as a guest of his good friend Cody Rhodes. Cody had revealed in May 2021 that Amell – who got into the ring at the “WWE SummerSlam 2015” PPV, the Ring of Honors “Survival Of The Fittest 2017” and the “ALL In” PPV in 2018 – would be happy to do another Match would deny, but due to his obligations as an actor, this is not possible.

Three more matches have been announced for the two-hour “AEW Rampage: Grand Slam” edition in the coming week. Next to The Lucha Brothers & Proud and Powerful vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party and Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford will also have a Lights Out Match. According to the storyline, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston will meet Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer in a match without rules after the end of the official show. Below are the current cards of the two big “Grand Slam” shows:









All Elite Wrestling “Dynamite # 103: Grand Slam”

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, USA

First broadcast: September 22, 2021

Non-Title Match – Singles Match

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (w / Don Callis) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship

Singles match

Britt Baker (c) (w / Rebel) vs. Ruby Soho

Singles match

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Singles match

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Tag team match

Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (w / Tully Blanchard)

Also announced for the show:

* CM Punk speaks up in a live interview.



All Elite Wrestling “Rampage # 7: Grand Slam”

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, USA

First broadcast: September 24, 2021

Singles match

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w / Hook)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Christian Cage & Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Adam Cole



Tag team match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager) vs. Men Of The Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) (w / Dan Lambert)

Lights Out Match

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

Singles match

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

8 Man Tag Team Match

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w / Alex Abrahantes), Proud and Powerful (Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Hardy Family Office (The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party: Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen w / Matt Hardy & The Bunny)



