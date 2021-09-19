So it really is with their marriage

What is the truth of the crisis rumors with George Clooney, 59, and his wife Amal, 43? The Hollywood star now gave an insightful interview about his married life …

George Clooney’s marriage about to end?

As the eternal bachelor George Clooney 2014 his current one Wife Amal got married, it was a real sensation. After many years one of the biggest sex symbols in Hollywood suddenly from the market. That followed just three years later Birth of the twins Alexander and Ella (both 3), and the couple’s family happiness seemed perfect. However, in the last few months have been repeated Rumors of a crisis loud, allegedly the marriage is about to end.

Love letters for Amal

In one current interview for the magazine “AARP” gave George now surprisingly intimate insights into his married life – and they don’t sound like a crisis at all! The “Midnight Sky” star is a big fan of classic letters and now revealed that he and Amal are still each other after nearly seven years of marriage sweet loveletters to write:

Even during lockdown, I write her a letter and hide it on her desk, or she writes me a letter and puts it under my pillow.

Although during the corona pandemic break many relationships, the exceptional situation seems the couple brought even closer together to have. Maybe that’s because of the Hausmann qualities of the actor: “I sew a lot of clothes for my children. I also repaired my wife’s dress that kept tearing. I was a bachelor for a long time and had no money, so I had to learn to fix things myself.“

So that should Separation issue now finally be off the table …