Sunday, September 19, 2021
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

By Arjun Sethi
Eva Green drops the covers – at least almost. On the latest movie poster too Sin City: A Dame to Kill For the French woman presents herself (Casino Royale, Dark shadows) as an armed temptress. Originally, the motif was part of the film’s official poster campaign, consisting of posters with Jessica Alba or Josh Brolin (we reported), but was rejected by the US age testing agency MPAA because of too much bare skin. The poster has now found its way onto the Internet via PageSix. The sequel to the original, published in 2005, tells four different stories (three known from the comic books, one new) that are concentrated in the eponymous city of sin. The focus of the plot is Dwight (Josh Brolin), who saved Miho’s life a few years ago and has since gotten out of Difficult if possiblekeeps away. His dreary existence is turned upside down when he is contacted by his ex-girlfriend Ava (Eva Green). Four years earlier, she broke that for him heart and burned with one rich man through.




When she tells Dwight that she’s in trouble, he meets with her. Ava reports that her husband, Damien Lord, is abusing her and that she urgently needs help. She is monitored by the unscrupulous chauffeur Manute (Dennis Haysbert). After a moment’s hesitation, Dwight decides to free Ava from the clutches of the brutal men. But he has to find out that in a city like Sin City, even a lady in need cannot be trusted …

Written on 05/29/2014 by Torsten Schrader

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
