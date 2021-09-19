She officially retired

We really don’t have much to thank for Super Sweet and Super Sexy, but 16 years late, comedy is still doing society a service. And by “company” I mean primarily myself and all the other film lovers out there who have fallen for Cameron Diaz at least since their inseminated locks of Crazy About Mary. Diaz has not made a film since 2014. That opened speculation as to what would become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars. A few weeks ago, not-quite-BFF Selma Blair stated that Cameron Diaz had actually taken early retirement, only to take it back shortly afterwards. In an interview about a reunion (!?) For Super sweet and super sexy, the actors came up with it themselves. We have the wording of Entertainment Weekly for you:









EW: Have you met again since filming?



Applegate: No!

Diaz: God damn why not?

Applegate: I do not know. You have to explain that to me. I meet Selma regularly.

Blair: Our children are friends. Cameron?

Diaz: Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I have time. I literally do nothing.

Applegate: I’m really not doing anything right now. I’m half retired. I haven’t worked in years. I’m a mom, that’s what we do. I am ready folks.

Diaz: That’s so great. I am totally ready. I’m half retired too, and actually I’m really retired, so I’d love to meet you ladies.

Blair: I think it’s great.

So while the three of them are planning their free time, Cameron Diaz more or less admits that he has retired from the film business. She was most recently seen in 2014 as a villain in the remake Annie, in Die Schadenfreundinnen and in Sex Tape. While the latter caused a sensation due to its failure, Die Schadenfreundinnen grossed over $ 190 million worldwide. A year later she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden. Since then, Cameron Diaz has mainly appeared in public as a writer (The Body Book, The Longevity Book).

The actress can of course enjoy the early retirement she deserves. But the hope remains that someone can lure her back in front of the camera. Either with a comedic script that makes you forget your last films, or with the prospect of varied paths. More The Counselor, Less Sex Tape. Where’s Ryan Murphy when you need him?

