She broke her shoulder

The 30-year-old actress came to London to shoot the film ‘Cruella’, in which she will play the young Cruella de Vil, the culprit from ‘101 Dalmatians’, and made a detour to the Spice Girls concert at Wembley Stadium – The Oscar winner has been a huge fan of the former girl band since childhood. Now, however, the film project could be in danger due to her shoulder injury.

Emma enjoyed the performance of her idols on the shoulders of her companion – but then she seems to have fallen, and the ‘La La Land’ actress damaged her shoulder. According to an insider from The Sun newspaper, Emma is now devastated. “Emma moved to the UK for the summer to put everything into this film – it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain. She thought at first, [die Schulter] would only have bruised, but then found out that it was actually broken. She is devastated by this serious injury. She has to be in the best physical shape for her role because it is active and requires running after dogs. ”

It is unknown how Emma’s injury will affect filming for the prequel, but doctors have advised her to rest and wear a sling for at least two months. Get well soon Emma!