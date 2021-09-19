Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman settle an argument

The actors Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) are actually good friends. Both embody characters from the Marvel-Cosmos. And have been squabbling on social media for a while: Reynolds very much wishes that the Marvel anti-heroes Deadpool and Wolverine make a film together. Jackman refuses. Since then, both have been picking up on each other online.

It then spills over into the real world (with the kind support of another Marvel actor and friend of the two, Jake Gyllenhaal).

Reynolds and Jackman wanted to settle their social media dispute. The two stars also found a good reason for this: after all, both have founded their own brands – one could conclude a mutual advertising agreement for a ceasefire. And everyone benefits from it.







