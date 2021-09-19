Sunday, September 19, 2021
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman settle an argument

By Sonia Gupta
The actors Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) are actually good friends. Both embody characters from the Marvel-Cosmos. And have been squabbling on social media for a while: Reynolds very much wishes that the Marvel anti-heroes Deadpool and Wolverine make a film together. Jackman refuses. Since then, both have been picking up on each other online.

It then spills over into the real world (with the kind support of another Marvel actor and friend of the two, Jake Gyllenhaal).

Reynolds and Jackman wanted to settle their social media dispute. The two stars also found a good reason for this: after all, both have founded their own brands – one could conclude a mutual advertising agreement for a ceasefire. And everyone benefits from it.




Ryan Reynolds launched its gin brand at the end of 2018 Aviation before. Hugh Jackman together with a partner already had the Laughing Man Coffee & Foundation founded a foundation that supports coffee farmers.

So the task for the armistice (“Truce”) in the “Social Media War”, effective in the media a week ago from both of them Twitter Announces: Reynolds is shooting a commercial for Laughing Man, Jackman one for Aviation Gin.

The actors announced their truce on Twitter.

Photo: Screenshots Twitter @ VancityReynolds / @ RealHughJackman



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
