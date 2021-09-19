Ryan Gosling + Eva Mendes: tough love ultimatum

Eva Mendes has enough! The actress is said to have given her partner Ryan Gosling an ultimatum – and that has washed up

Ryan Gosling, 37, and Eva Mendes, 43, have been THE Hollywood dream couple for years. In 2011, both actors met and fell in love while filming the joint film “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

Ryan Gosling + Eva Mendes: In the love crisis



Six years have passed since then. The two actors are now raising two daughters: Esmeralda, 3, and Amalda, 1. Sounds like a perfect and happy family, but separation rumors keep making the rounds. The two stars are said to be in a relationship crisis. The reason: The beautiful Eva is said to be generally depressed to have put her career on hold for her partner and their children. Compared to “Radar Online” an insider even claimed that they should have reached the point of indifference. How terrible!









Eva Mendes Successful date with Ryan and the girls



Eva Meldes: Your relationship ultimatum



Now it should be enough for Eva Mendes. The American “OK!” Magazine claims that the actress had given her partner an extreme ultimatum. Either you marry me or I’m gone: “She told him it was time for him to become a man and put a ring on her.” She was patient for far too long and understood him. “Life as a new mom is tiring. She wants him to show that he will always be there,” the insider continued.

