Roland Emmerich would like to shoot more “Independence Day”

If you count the biggest and most popular popcorn blockbusters of the nineties, it usually doesn’t take long to get next Jurassic Park, Men in Black, Terminator 2 and The Rock Independence Day shows up. In the film, Germany’s Hollywood export Roland Emmerich was able to live out his passion for mass destruction orgies for the first time. Independence Day finally made Will Smith a superstar, Emmerich one of Hollywood’s most sought-after blockbuster directors, and the film ushered in a whole new era of alien invasion films. The shot of the White House blown up by a spaceship, shown in the very first teaser for the film, is one of the most iconic film images of all.

On the other hand, I would be surprised if a lot of people would think of something from the sequel that was submitted 20 years later Independence Day: return would remember. Without Smith or any good ideas worth mentioning (“Oh, there is now an even bigger alien ship and an alien queen!”) the film was just a lukewarm infusion of its predecessor. Nowadays, cinema-goers who have been dulled by CGI effects orgies cannot be knocked off their stools with more scenes of destroyed metropolises. You have to offer more, and the second film didn’t do that.

This was also reflected in his income. The film, which was actually designed as the middle part of a trilogy, landed belly at the box office and, despite inflation, did not even reach half of what the first film recorded in 1996. Producer Dean Devlin then stated that there were no more plans for a third film, and Emmerich himself admitted the year before last that he would regret the sequel. When Will Smith refused to return, he shouldn’t have made the film, says Emmerich.









But apparently he doesn’t regret it that much, because last year he announced that he had a “great idea” for a third film, and recently he reaffirmed that he would like to make more of the world – whether as a film or a series. He is counting on the new Fox owner Disney to have fresh goods for his streaming platform Disney + needs and that to revive Independence Day could lead: (from English)

Now they have a streaming platform and they need goods. I would love to do maybe a third movie or TV series to continue the story. When we shot Independece Day: Wiederkehr, we already had the concept for a third part ready. And the third part actually had a lot more to do with the first because we learned that there are a lot of refugees out there and they live on a refugee planet. And then the aliens finally get there because, a bit like the aliens on Earth, they figured that out and passed it on telepathically or whatever to their super queen. They are all human too, but in different forms. So we have Brent Spiner and Jeff Goldblum and all these different types of people – that would be a great movie. But we will see.

Wow, to be honest, I don’t remember anything from the second film that Emmerich said, but that probably says something about how little standout or memorable he was. For me, you can leave it at that, but I would be lying if I said I was in a potential newcomer Independence DayMovie or series would not watch it.

But Emmerich wouldn’t shed a tear either, if it didn’t come to that. He said in the same interview:

I mean, I’ve got enough to do that I don’t have to …

