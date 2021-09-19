Reese Witherspoon: “I was attacked and molested” – people

Sugar-sweet, happy and always smiling …

At first glance, it is hard to imagine that Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (43) also lived through dark times. But like so many of her fellow actors, Witherspoon was a victim of sexual harassment as a young woman.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the successful producer spoke about her past, says: “Yes, bad things have happened to me. I was attacked and harassed. “

Last year, Reese Witherspoon stated in an interview that she was a victim of sexual assault as a teenager. As a 16-year-old, she was harassed by a director. Producers and her agents advised her to keep the incident quiet. “To be silent was one of my professional conditions,” said the actress.

Witherspoon: “I wish I could say this was an isolated incident in my career. But sadly it wasn’t. I have had many experiences with harassment and sexual assault. “





Hollywood feminist Reese Witherspoon (r.) With her daughter Ava, whom she raised to be a strong young womanPhoto: WireImage / Getty Images



Not all respond sympathetically

As tragic as Witherspoon’s story is, the reactions to the admission of the “naturally blonde” cult star are not all positive. A journalist recently criticized her openly.

Reese Witherspoon recalls: “She (the journalist, editor’s note) said, ‘Why didn’t you talk about it before?’ And I thought how interesting it is. You talk to someone who has experienced these things and then condemn them for the way they talk about them. ”

The “naturally blonde” star continues: “You tell your story when you are ready for it. But the journalist even tried to pillory me for it, it was so unreal. She wrote how selfish it was of me not to have made my experiences public earlier. “

25 years ago, when she was a victim of harassment, there was no comparable public awareness of the issue, said Reese Witherspoon. “There was no platform to talk about either. Social media give people very different ways of expressing themselves today than I had back then. (…) But it is also quickly condemned, and that is very unfortunate. We are all still very sensitive in these new times. We try to find our identity. “









Girl power in Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon is considered one of the most committed feminists in Hollywood, criticizing early on that the “dream factory” is dominated by men and that there are too few good jobs for women both in front of and behind the camera. “I remember films in which I was the only woman on set – with 150 men around me,” says the successful entrepreneur.

Reese Witherspoon therefore prefers to employ women in her film projects. Not just to ensure more equality in Hollywood. Also to refute sexist prejudices, according to which women absolutely have to stick their claws out with one another, are bitchy and have less success than their male colleagues.

Witherspoon proved the opposite with the multiple award-winning ratings hit “Big Little Lies”, among other things. In it she plays alongside Nicole Kidman (51), Shailene Woodley (27), Laura Dern (52), Zoë Kravitz (30) and Meryl Streep (69).

And the series “The Morning Show” co-produced by Witherspoon is also a mega-TV success. The series, in which the actress plays one of the main roles alongside Jennifer Aniston (51), is about sexual assault in the workplace.

A subject that Reese Witherspoon may never completely let go of. But what they are now talking about and which, not least, they can process creatively.