Preview: Emily Blunt is the “Girl on the Train”

In “Girl on the Train” (ProSieben), Emily Blunt watches a woman disappear through a train window. With “Promi Shopping Queen” (VOX) the motto is “Wild Wild West!”. Meanwhile, the teddy bear “Ted” wants to start a family at RTL.

8:15 p.m., ProSieben, Girl on the Train, Thriller



A missing woman, a blackout and unforeseen consequences: Rachel (Emily Blunt) has lost her family and her ideal world due to her alcohol addiction. On the train on the way to work, she sees a seemingly perfect couple in a residential area. From now on, their looks obsessively follow Scott (Luke Evans) and Megan (Haley Bennett). However, one morning Rachel wakes up after an excess of alcohol with numerous wounds and the beautiful Megan has disappeared.

8:15 p.m., VOX, Celebrity Shopping Queen, styling show



“Create a look in the trendy Wild West look!” is the motto of the episode. Bella Lesnik, Rosalie van Breemen and “GNTM” winner Toni Loba embark on the fashion adventure: A complete look with a certain motto consisting of outfit, shoes, accessories, hair and make-up has to be created within four hours must not cost more than 500 euros. After three days, mutual evaluations and the final awarding of points by Guido Maria Kretschmer, the shopping ranking is final.









8:15 p.m., ZDF, A Summer in the South of France, love film



The successful management consultant Charlotte (Julie Engelbrecht) has inherited her uncle Olivier’s funeral home in Provence – but only half of it. Having arrived in the rural idyll, she wants to sell the enchanted château for a profit as quickly as possible. But then André (Bruno Bruni Jr.), the young undertaker and foster son of Olivier, throws a spanner in the works. He owns the other half of the company.

8:15 p.m., RTL, Ted 2, comedy



Teddy bear Ted and his human partner Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth) are in crisis after a year of marriage. To end the lull in love, a child is needed. Drinking buddy John (Mark Wahlberg) agrees to donate sperm because Ted is unable to procreate as a cuddly toy. In order to be recognized as a father, Ted has to prove to the authorities that he is not just a talking teddy bear, but a responsible being with human rights.

10:25 p.m., RTL, T2 Trainspotting, comedy



20 years ago Renton (Ewan McGregor) ripped off his friends and moved to Amsterdam. Back in Edinburgh he meets his friends from back then and they are anything but good to talk to: Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) wants to get revenge, Begbie (Robert Carlyle), hateful as ever, breaks out of jail to make short work of Renton, and Spud (Ewen Bremner) is still addicted to drugs. A new beginning with such friends at an old workplace seems difficult.

CodeList