Now she shows the first couple photo with Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun has submitted, Megan Fox is following suit

It recently became official: Actress Megan Fox (34) and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) are a couple. The two have been turtling each other for a long time, but they have only been publicly committed to their love since the end of July: Machine Gun Kelly posted the first couple pic on his Instagram channel. Now his Megan is following suit.

“My heart Belongs to you”

The fully tattooed rapper and the actress pose in Megan’s first couple photo in front of the mirror. Both wear only a towel on their hips – the actress also a tight bikini top. The sight of her boyfriend seems to bewitch Megan – so much that it hurts: “Achingly Beautiful Boy” – “Painfully beautiful boy”, she writes under the black and white picture. And of course a heart emoji should not be missing. In addition the words: “My heart belongs to you”. How sweet!







After 10 years of marriage, Megan Fox is happy in love again

Megan Fox officially separated from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green (47), in May 2020. After that, evidence of a mess with Machine Gun Kelly quickly appeared. The rumors are over now: The actress and the rapper have a total crush and everyone should see it.