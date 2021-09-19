Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNewsNow she shows the first couple photo with Machine Gun Kelly
News

Now she shows the first couple photo with Machine Gun Kelly

By Arjun Sethi
0
65




RTL>entertainment>

07 August 2020 – 10:55 clock

Machine Gun has submitted, Megan Fox is following suit

It recently became official: Actress Megan Fox (34) and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) are a couple. The two have been turtling each other for a long time, but they have only been publicly committed to their love since the end of July: Machine Gun Kelly posted the first couple pic on his Instagram channel. Now his Megan is following suit.

“My heart Belongs to you”

The fully tattooed rapper and the actress pose in Megan’s first couple photo in front of the mirror. Both wear only a towel on their hips – the actress also a tight bikini top. The sight of her boyfriend seems to bewitch Megan – so much that it hurts: “Achingly Beautiful Boy” – “Painfully beautiful boy”, she writes under the black and white picture. And of course a heart emoji should not be missing. In addition the words: “My heart belongs to you”. How sweet!




After 10 years of marriage, Megan Fox is happy in love again

Megan Fox officially separated from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green (47), in May 2020. After that, evidence of a mess with Machine Gun Kelly quickly appeared. The rumors are over now: The actress and the rapper have a total crush and everyone should see it.

In the video: On the 1st date, Machine Gun had to carry his Megan Fox out of the bar

Interesting too


Previous articlePrince Harry and Duchess Meghan: Among the 100 most influential people
Next articleTV preview for Sunday, September 19: a must, insider tip & flop
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv