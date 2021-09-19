Nicole Kidman receives quarantine exemption in Hong Kong for filming

Nicole Kidman is currently filming in Hong Kong. While she is being followed by the tabloid media, the population is mad at the actress.
- Nicole Kidman is currently in Hong Kong for the Amazon series “Expats”.
- Instead of being quarantined as usual, it only needs to be tested a few times.
The financial metropolis of Hong Kong allowed Nicole Kidman to bypass corona regulations in order to take part in the filming of the Amazon series “Expats” about the lives of emigrants. This was confirmed by the Office for Trade and Economic Development. This exception also applies to other filmmakers.
Travelers from high-risk areas have to go into hotel quarantine for 21 days in Hong Kong, and seven-day isolation is required for people from countries with a lower risk of infection.
Exemptions from the quarantine rule are very rarely granted in Hong Kong for senior executives. Kidman, who is one of the producers of the “Expats” series, and other employees have to undergo three corona tests within two weeks of their arrival.
The tabloids cling to Nicole Kidman
The city’s tabloid media reported extensively on the Australian actress landing in a private jet in Hong Kong last Thursday and followed the US star shopping and filming in the Sai Wan district.
Meanwhile, comments in the online media about the quarantine exemption for Kidman and the decision to shoot a series about the city’s wealthy foreign elite while China cracks down on democracy activists there.
“That’s enough. My mother changes her name to ‘Nicole Kidman’ and I just sent my Gulfstream G650 to pick it up, ”wrote a Twitter user. Hong Kong politician Elizabeth Quat said she was “concerned” about the Kidman exception and had “received a number of complaints from Hong Kong residents.”
Angry comments about exception
Angry comments also piled up on a popular Facebook group for people quarantined in Hong Kong. Many residents and foreigners have not been able to visit relatives abroad for almost two years due to the strict regulations, it said.
The Kidman exemption came just days after Hong Kong tightened its quarantine regulations for travelers from multiple countries, upsetting many people’s travel plans.
