Next big reunion in the sci-fi sequel confirmed

Matrix 4 will start in cinemas at the end of the year. So far, we have been waiting in vain for the first trailer for the science fiction sequel. There isn’t even an official picture with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to the virtual world as Neo and Trinity and facing the machines again.

For this we received one on the weekend great casting news. As if the ensemble of Matrix 4 weren’t already impressive enough, Christina Ricci has secretly, quietly and quietly sneaked into the circle of actors: inside. Collider discovered the info in an updated Warner Bros. press kit.

Matrix 4: Christina Ricci strengthens the cast around Keanu Reeves

Like many of the other Matrix 4 cast members, Ricci has one special connection to director Lana Wachowski. The two have worked together before. In the brightly colored Speed ​​Racer film adaptation from 2008, Ricci was seen as Trixi. She played her last major role in the Amazon series Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Christina Ricci as Trixie in Speed ​​Racer

It’s quite surprising that one as big a name as this one has not leaked before. The casting of Matrix 4 has regularly made headlines over the past few months. Now the question arises: Has Ricci always been part of the production or did she join the project at short notice?

Lots of secrecy about Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves

Aside from mentioning her name in the press kit, Warner Bros. has not commented publicly on Ricci’s casting in Matrix 4. It is also unknown what role she will play in the film. Despite being isolated Leaks and speculation So far there are no concrete details about the plot of Matrix 4.

Slowly but surely, it is high time the marketing campaign got underway. The film is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and should be in the cinemas in six months. As mentioned at the beginning, however, there is no promotional material whatsoever. Even the title is a secret. An Instagram post, which has since been deleted, at least suggested earlier this year that the sequel could be called The Matrix Resurrections.

Matrix 4 starts on December 23, 2021 in German cinemas.

