New to Disney +: Football with Mark Wahlberg and the season finale of the Kristen Bell musical!

NEW ON DISNEY +: THESE SERIES AND FILMS WILL BE ADDED TO THE PROGRAM IN SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER 2021 June 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. June is off to a good start at Disney +. With a series finale and a football film, you’ll get all the variety this Friday. The finale of “Encore!” with Kristen Bell and a feature film for Philadelphia Eagles fans are the highlights this week!

This Friday, there is something for sports and music fans at Disney +. (Source: tmdb.com)

The new releases at Disney + this Friday are impressive. We have selected some highlights for you and tell you what you shouldn’t miss. Also included: The Philadelphia Eagles and musicals from former high school students!

Invincible – The dream of a lifetime



“Invincible – The dream of his life” probably shows the dream of every hobby trainer. Vince Papale joins the Philadelphia Eagles completely unexpectedly and is supposed to help the struggling team. For all sports fans who are currently concerned about when they can cheer on their favorite team again, this film could offer the right variety. Whether Papale succeeds in the miracle and he can help the Eagles to their old greatness, you can find out now at Disney +.









Encore!



“Encore!” is a reality series starring Kristen Bell in which former high school students come together to re-enact their school musicals. So if you have always wondered how much “High School Musical” really is and whether the musical culture at US high schools is really that pronounced, you can get an idea of ​​it at Disney +. Today the final episode of the series comes online, so you can stream the entire season right now!

Disney +: New films and series in June 2020

Disney fans will be able to see that shortly New series and films at Disney + in September / October 2021: In the next few weeks, some highlights will start on the streaming service. Also included: “The Dinos”.

Not in the mood for sports and musicals? Then use the link above to find out about the rest of the new releases Disney + has to offer this month. You can also look forward to new releases on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. We have created an overview of all the new films and series for you.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection