Sunday, September 19, 2021
HomeNewsNew thriller with Angelina Jolie - film plus criticism - online magazine...
News

New thriller with Angelina Jolie – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

By Arjun Sethi
0
63




Angelina Jolie returns as an actress: she plays the lead role in the thriller “They Want Me Dead”, the film was written and directed by Oscar-nominated director Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”, “Wind River”). According to the plan, the film should take place on May 13th. start in the cinema, which is rather unrealistic in view of the current Corona restrictions.

Contents: Jolie plays Hannah, a “fire jumper” (elite fire department for forest fires) who still suffers from the loss of three lives that she was unable to save from a fire. She finds solace in the masochistic pain she inflicts on herself, whether it’s a stunt or the self-imposed isolation in her watchtower high above the Montana wilderness. However, when Connor, a shy boy who seems to be smeared with blood and apparently traumatized, shows up in their remote area, they have to set out together to traverse the miles of dense forests. Two merciless killers are clinging to their heels, while on the other side a huge fire is coming straight at them.





Previous articleCameron Diaz: That’s why Benji Madden is the one
Next articleBen Affleck and Ana de Armas: First Thanksgiving with his children
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv