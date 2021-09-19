New thriller with Angelina Jolie – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

Angelina Jolie returns as an actress: she plays the lead role in the thriller “They Want Me Dead”, the film was written and directed by Oscar-nominated director Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”, “Wind River”). According to the plan, the film should take place on May 13th. start in the cinema, which is rather unrealistic in view of the current Corona restrictions.

Contents: Jolie plays Hannah, a “fire jumper” (elite fire department for forest fires) who still suffers from the loss of three lives that she was unable to save from a fire. She finds solace in the masochistic pain she inflicts on herself, whether it’s a stunt or the self-imposed isolation in her watchtower high above the Montana wilderness. However, when Connor, a shy boy who seems to be smeared with blood and apparently traumatized, shows up in their remote area, they have to set out together to traverse the miles of dense forests. Two merciless killers are clinging to their heels, while on the other side a huge fire is coming straight at them.









The cast includes Jolie Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry and others. The script was written by Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt and Sheridan and is based on the novel by Koryta. (red.)

PICTURED: (c) Warner Bros. Pictures