New “Rocky” series planned – Sylvester is writing the script

He can’t stop! It is clear that Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone (74) will forever remain associated with his most famous role, boxer Rocky Balboa. Even at the proud age of 74, the rock star is far from thinking about retiring Rocky. On the contrary – Sly already has specific ideas about how his alter ego should go on: Rocky’s story is to be filmed as a series!

The series is without a doubt one of the cult stories in film history. After six parts in which “Rocky” inventor New Years Eve embodied the main character and two parts “Creed”, in which the muscle package was only there as a mentor, many fans thought the story was over. But then they did the math without Sly: On his Instagram account the director grants his followers a look at the handwritten scripts of a new “Rocky” series! He writes: “This is perhaps the strangest post so far. I started writing a treatise for a ‘Rocky’ streaming prequel this morning. […] Here’s a little sneak peek at how I started my creative writing process. I hope it will be realized. “

The filmmaker is hopeful that his new heart project will be implemented. However, he will probably not be able to take on the role of the popular film protagonist himself: In the prehistory, Rocky is said to be 17 years old – New Years Eve, who is still in top form for his age, will probably only appear in a guest role. For the film star, the announcement of the news was obviously incredibly exciting – he first went fishing to clear his head.

United Archives GmbH / ActionPress Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in “Rocky”, 2006

Instagram / officialslystallone Sylvester Stallone, actor

Sylvester Stallone, March 2014

60 Absolutely! I’ve been a “Rocky” fan from the very beginning! 7th Probably not, the series has never interested me.



