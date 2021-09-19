New documentary: The Life and Suffering of Britney Spears Culture

– A debate about guilt and atonement: Since the publication of a new documentary about pop star Britney Spears, the world has been arguing about the merciless treatment of the artist. Only she herself does not have a say.







S.he doesn’t say a word and yet she has seldom been heard in recent years: The documentary “Framing Britney Spears” reveals the ruthless mechanisms of pop culture based on the US singer’s career.

Since it was published in early February, there has been an existential debate on the internet about guilt and atonement.

Britney doesn’t speak

You just have to connect the dots. Then everything makes sense, says the woman in front of the rose hedge with the pink flowers. She smiles as if this were a matter of course. But what if it is not true, if the smiling woman is not telling the truth?

“If Britney one day speaks and says we’re wrong, we’ll leave her alone.” It is one of many absurd moments in the documentary that appeared on the American pay-TV channel FX a few days ago and was produced by the New York Times . Because Britney Spears doesn’t even have a say here either. The 39-year-old singer does not speak to anyone.





Fans like the smiling woman named Leanne Simmons started the #FreeBritney movement. After Britney had two mental breakdowns more than ten years ago, a court placed her father in charge of guardianship.

Since then, he has made decisions about their appearances, their assets, and their entire life. James Spears is the antagonist of this existential narrative. But the singer’s fans now determine the perspective.









There are, for example, the makers of the podcast “Britney’s Gram”, in which they point to posts by the star on Instagram – all with holy seriousness. Other fans rely on tabloids, on other years-old MTV documentaries. Cries for help from a golden cage, you just have to want to hear them. But of course the story didn’t start there.

It began in the early 1980s in the US small town of Kentwood, Louisiana, where Britney Spears grew up. When she was eight, her mother took her to Atlanta to audition for the Mickey Mouse Club show.

“Rolling Stone” names the Britney Spears hit the greatest debut single of all time

But the makers rejected the girl. Spears is too young. Nevertheless, they gave mother and daughter the number of an agent.

What followed was the rise to pop star. The breakthrough followed in 1998 with the single “… Baby One More Time”, of which more than 10 million copies have been sold worldwide to date. Pop had a boom in the late 1990s and shortly after the turn of the millennium.





So the public took over the story of Britney Spears. In focus: her relationship with Justin Timberlake. And the question of whether Spears was still a virgin.













When the relationship broke up, Spears was quickly to blame. The question to Timberlake was allowed to fall on the radio: “Did you pop Britney Spears?” And in other interviews with more subtle arrogance to Spears: “What did you do that you broke up?”

Brutal public gaze

Shortly after the turn of the millennium, Spears became engaged to dancer Kevin Federline and the world debated their love life again. Years later, she had her first child and the world debated about being a mother.

Years later: Spears let himself divorced Federline and the world debated custody of their children. Spears also made music, by the way. But great songs like “Toxic” or “Everytime” faded away from the headlines.





By 2008 at the latest, Britney had gone from being the figurehead of puritanical US pop to being a figure of joke for comedians. Shortly before, she had shaved a bald head, a last-ditch attempt to regain control of her own life, if she ever had it.

Then nervous breakdowns and rumors about her health. And suddenly Father James was given guardianship over his daughter.





Britney Spears like a phoenix from the ashes

And here we are, more than ten years later, and see a documentary that brings it all out again. Mainly fans and companions have their say. Neither James nor Britney Spears gave an interview, only in older quotes they speak to the viewer.

And so “Framing Britney Spears” tells little new about an inhuman entertainment industry, but tells a lot about a human fate in this machine.

Struggle for guardianship

After all: A few days ago the news came that a judge dismissed James Spears’ objections to a division of guardianship with a financial trustee. Britney is struggling to regain control of her fortune.

To do this it rolls a wave of solidarity for the singer through the network. Miley Cyrus and Sarah Jessica Parker expressed their support. And Spears himself? She just shared a black and white selfie on Instagram. Plus three mango emojis. Still unrelated to the rest of her story.