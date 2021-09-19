New details about the disc release + speaker cast – Anime2You

In June we reported that the German publisher KAZÉ Anime had secured the license to the boys love anime “Given”. Now more details about the disc release as well as the German voice actors of the characters have been revealed.

Disc release starts in October 2021

“Given” will be available from October 21, 2021 in three volumes as a green box, in other words in completely plastic-free packaging with a collecting slipcase. The first volume, which includes the first four episodes in German and Japanese, also offers a booklet, an art book, a pick, a poster, an illustration card and stickers as a bonus. All extras were printed on FSC-certified paper.

The second volume is planned for November 18, 2021 and contains a booklet, an artbook and an illustration card as an extra. The third volume will be released on January 13, 2022 and, in addition to the conclusion of the series, also includes a booklet, a collection of original comics and two illustration cards. Birte Baumgardt takes over the dialogue direction for the German dubbing.

The eleven-part anime adaptation of »Given« was shown in a simulcast on Crunchyroll in summer 2019. The sequel film, which was released in February 2021, is also available there on demand. A new OAD episode will be released in Japan on December 1, 2021.

German speaker cast:

character Voice actor Mafuyu Satou Nicolás Artajo (Nicol Ascart, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) Ritsuka Uenoyama Jannik Endemann (Sasuke Uchiha, Naruto Shippūden) Haruki Nakayama Rainer Fritzsche (Shigeru Aoba, Neon Genesis Evangelion) Akihiko Kaji Nico Sablik (Lelouch Lamperouge, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) Shougo Itaya Tim Schwarzmaier (Senkuu Ishigami, Dr. Stone) Ryou Ueki Fabian Oscar Vienna (Saitama, One Punch Man) Yayoi Uenoyama Birte Baumgardt (Kiyoko Shimizu, Haikyu !!) Ayano Kasai Lisa May Mitsching (Rem Galleu, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord) Koji Yatake Marios Gavrilis (Reiner Braun, Attack on Titan) Hiiragi Kashima Sebastian Kluckert (Tadashi Yamaguchi, Haikyu !!) Shizusumi Yagi Tim Knauer (Berthold Fubar, Attack on Titan) Ugetsu Murata Jeffrey Wipprecht (Issei Hyōdō, High School DxD) Tsubaki Dorette Hugo (Nuinokata, Dororo)

Plot:

Over time, his passion for music and his fun with basketball just faded … At least that’s what Ritsuka Uenoyama thought. But one day he meets Mafuyu Sato and although his love for music continued to fade day by day, Mafuyu’s voice sparked a new spark in Ritsuka’s heart. And the distance between the two is also gradually decreasing …