Natalie Portman: Wow! Her son is that big now

This is how big her son got

Oscar winner Natalie Portman became a mother for the first time seven years ago. Aleph’s son has grown up quite a bit now

But they look alike! Actress Natalie Portman, 37, visited the Staples Center with her son Aleph Portman-Millepied, 7. There, mother and son, as well as a friend of the little one’s, watched a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

Natalie Portman: Son Aleph is so big already



But what is most noticeable: The seven-year-old has now grown really big and has inherited the facial features of his beautiful mother. Oscar winner and ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied, 41, have two children and are raising Aleph and daughter Amalia Millepied, who the actress gave birth to in February 2017.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Natalie Portman + Benjamin Millepied: In love on the set



The couple met and fell in love with each other in 2010 while filming the dance film “Black Swan”, and on August 4, 2012, the two tied the knot. Little Aleph was just a year old – and now he’s already a really big one.

Star children 2020 The sweet offspring of the stars



96 images

Sources used:Instagram, E! News

lsc

Gala