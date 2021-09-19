Natalie Portman: Wow! Her son is that big now

Natalie Portman
This is how big her son got
Oscar winner Natalie Portman became a mother for the first time seven years ago. Aleph’s son has grown up quite a bit now
But they look alike! Actress Natalie Portman, 37, visited the Staples Center with her son Aleph Portman-Millepied, 7. There, mother and son, as well as a friend of the little one’s, watched a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.
Natalie Portman: Son Aleph is so big already
But what is most noticeable: The seven-year-old has now grown really big and has inherited the facial features of his beautiful mother. Oscar winner and ballet dancer Benjamin Millepied, 41, have two children and are raising Aleph and daughter Amalia Millepied, who the actress gave birth to in February 2017.
Natalie Portman + Benjamin Millepied: In love on the set
The couple met and fell in love with each other in 2010 while filming the dance film “Black Swan”, and on August 4, 2012, the two tied the knot. Little Aleph was just a year old – and now he’s already a really big one.
Sources used:Instagram, E! News