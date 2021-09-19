Natalie Portman plays everyone and does (almost) everything in her new film

In Hollywood there are always ambitious all-rounders with brains and demands on their own performance. Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Jackie) undoubtedly belongs to this group. The Harvard graduate has now selected a drama as a new project in which she not only wants to play a double leading role, but also to direct.

That’s what Natalie Portman’s new film is all about

Again Hollywood Reporter reports, Natalie Portman would like to tell the drama about the twin sisters Esther and Pauline Friedman. The sisters both worked as columnists from the 1950s onwards, helping out their readers as advisors and carers. One wrote and advised under the name “Ann Landers”, the other as “Dear Abby”. There was a pronounced rivalry between the Friedmans, both professionally and privately, a dichotomy between jealousy, ambition and family love. It went so far that they both married on the same day. But apart from the sister drama, the starting material for the Dear Abby advice column should also provide good discussion material, as “Abby” spoke about socially relevant topics such as women’s rights and AIDS in almost five decades of work. So there is potential for an exciting drama when Natalie Portman slips into the role of both main characters and occupies the director’s chair at the same time.









© Koch Media A story of love and darkness

Natalie Portman made her directorial debut in 2015 with the drama A Story of Love and Darkness. The film was based on the autobiography of the Israeli writer Amos Oz. The reactions to this debut were rather mixed, so we can be curious to see how the actress masters her new challenge. Maybe she will join the ranks of successful actor-directors with the Friedman drama, for example next to Ben Affleck (Argo, The Town) or Clint Eastwood (Merciless, Million Dollar Baby). Natalie Portman receives support in her triple burden from Katie Robbins (current producer for the series The Affair). This should write the script. Peter Saraf and Dani Melia will act as producers.

Until Natalie Portman tackles her new project, we can look forward to two new films with her: The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, where she will star alongside Kit Harington and Susan Sarandon, and Vox Lux with Jude Law. Both films will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival TIFF.

Are you curious about a triple act by Natalie Portman?