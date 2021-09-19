Most beautiful cow: “She has a perfect body”: Rihanna is the most beautiful cow in Bavaria

Rihanna, farmer Müller’s cow from Oberostendorf, is the first cow to have won Bavaria for eight years. She owes this to her body and Corona.

“Rihanna is the most beautiful brown cow Bavaria“says its owner Josef Müller from Oberostendorf ( Ostallgäu) proud. Because the eight-year-old cow was named Bavaria’s winner at the Munich Central Agriculture Festival in 2016. Since the 2020 event was canceled due to corona, Rihanna defended her title virtually without a fight – and is now the first cow ever to be eight years champion. Because she can bear the title until 2024. Only then will the next Central Agriculture Festival take place.

Perfect body, perfect side appearance, perfect udder

“She has a perfect body and a perfect side image, but the most impressive thing is her wonderful upright udder,” says Müller, describing the cow’s advantages. “Rihanna” now has a lifetime production of almost 60,000 kilograms of milk with six calves. More than a quarter of a century ago, Müller had taken over his uncle’s farm in Oberostendorf, but in 1997 he built an emigrant farm with several farm buildings equipped with photovoltaic systems.

McDonalds and the Ministry of Agriculture were already shooting in the yard

On the farm, the 48-year-old miller gets help from his wife Caroline and the children Antonia and Johannes, while Anna is still too young. The family plays together at the local music association, Josef Müller is a district councilor for the CSU and his wife in the master’s examination committee for housekeepers.

In addition to the “pretty and self-confident Rihanna”, as Antonia describes her, there are over 90 other Brown Swiss cattle in the playpen – all of them with their own names: “If the cows are doing well, we are all doing well,” says Müller.









The 48-year-old even used this credo to advertise the tranquil Oberostendorf. In 2011, Müller’s yard was the backdrop for a commercial for the fast food chain McDonalds, which showed that the beef comes from the region. “The response was great,” said Müller at the time. This is what the Bavarian Ministry of Agriculture thought, which is why it shot an image film on Müller’s farm in 2017 – back then with the state’s “most beautiful Braunvieh cow” – with a political message: “Enable rural structures, keep large corporations out”, said Müller. The commitment was rewarded by the German Farmers’ Association in Berlin in 2018 and awarded Müller a prize in the dairy farmer category, which was also recognized in the media across Germany.

“Rihanna’s” media career continues

And “Rihanna’s” media career has now got another boost. Because their record championship brought not only trade magazines to the table, but also the Bavarian Broadcasting. He recently came to the farm to shoot his series “Heimat der Rekorde”: While the Müller family is playing the extras on the idyllic farm, “Rihanna” basks in her success – seen on February 1st BR or in the media library.

