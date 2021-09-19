Meryl Streep makes her Insta debut at the age of 70

Does the devil use Instagram now?

US actress Meryl Streep (70) can do it: She can slip into other roles and she can surprise her fans again and again. Now she is suddenly on Instagram – and at the age of 70 (!). Beware, the devil doesn’t just wear Prada …

Clear the stage for Meryl Streep!

In a casual bathrobe, with glasses and a Martini cocktail glass, she sings: “When they get depressed, it’s a bottle of Scotch, plus a little jest” . Shortly afterwards she picks up the bottle. Everything to celebrate the 90th birthday of American musical composer Stephen Joshua Sondheim.







However, Meryl Streep’s appearance is short-lived. Because there is still no official account. For this, US presenter Oprah Winfrey (66) reposts the clip on her profile. Pity! But luckily there is Meryl Streep in films like “The Devil Wears Prada” or “Mamma Mia!” to see. It’s not for nothing that she is a three-time Oscar winner!