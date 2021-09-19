McScam: McDonald’s Monopoly Scam is being filmed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

TV SERIES / WEBSERIES March 04, 2020 at 10:54 am The film “McScam” is supposed to tell the story of a McDonalds Monopoly fraudster. With Ben Affleck in the director’s chair and Matt Damon in front of the camera, a prominent combo has already been established. Affleck is now giving an update on production.

Ben Affleck is making a movie about the McDonalds Monopoly scam! (Source: McDonald’s)

As early as 2018, the official announcement that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would deal with the story of the McDonalds fraudster Jerry Jacobson made movie lovers sit up and take notice. The duo, which among other things worked together on the Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting”, did not leak any information about the project for a long time.

McScam tells the story of Jerry Jacobson who sneaked about $ 24 million selling McDonald’s Monopoly stickers. As an employee of a company that was part of the chain of distribution of these stickers, Jacobson distributed the sure profits first to acquaintances and later in a commercial style.









When large film studios merge or one studio is swallowed up by another, smaller projects can fall by the wayside. It seemed unlikely that something like this could happen to “McScam” as a result of the deal between Fox and Disney. In an interview with the US magazine Collider, Affleck now announced that it was very similar.

According to Affleck, Disney’s purchase of Fox meant that responsibilities for the film were reallocated. Even Damon and Affleck remained in the dark about the further course for a while. In the meantime, however, they were working on a new script again. They receive support from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have already proven their talent with the “Deadpool” films for Marvel.

In the meantime, the American pay TV broadcaster HBO produced the documentary series “McMillions”, which already deals with the Monopoly fraud case. The series could further fuel interest in the topic, but also ensure that you let a few years pass before you pick up the “McScam” again.

Affleck, who has now passed the iconic role of Batman on to Robert Pattinson, seems to have time again for a film about the golden M. Should there be news about “McScam” that would finally and definitely confirm that the film is really in production you can find out about it at Netzwelt.

