Look, Johnny !: Amber Heard puts on the bathing cap

Amber Heard’s ex-Johnny Depp is not the only one to be amazed with this outfit. During an appearance in London, the actress presented herself with a kind of swimming cap on her head. However, there is a reason for this.

Amber Heard was apparently also fashionably inspired by her new strip “Aquaman”. For the premiere in London, the 32-year-old appeared in an algae-green robe with a floral pattern and a matching headgear in the style of a bathing cap.

All eyes on the frog queen!





(Photo: imago / PA Images)

The sleeveless dress with gold elements was cut almost to the navel, cut-outs at the waist and back highlighted Heard’s slim figure. The extravagant Valentino robe also ran out in a long train.

In addition to the green cap, Heard’s left ear also had a large gold earring, and her Brian Atwood platform heels also sparkled gold. A long, thin necklace and a bangle rounded off their appearance. The actress kept the make-up subtle, and the dress caused quite a stir.

Top or the next flop?

“Aquaman” with “Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa in the title role is about the prehistory of the half-human Atlantean Arthur Curry, who has to face his fate to find out who he really is. Amber Heard can be seen in a leading role as the warrior Mera, who accompanies Aquaman on his adventures. The film will open in German cinemas on December 20, 2018.

Heard was most recently seen in the thriller “London Fields”, which had one of the worst theatrical releases of all time in the USA. And that, although her ex Johnny Depp also had a small supporting role in the flick. “London Fields” was shot in 2013, but due to legal disputes, the film has only now been released in theaters.

Heard and Depp married in 2015, but divorced a year later. Heard accuses Depp of domestic violence, among other things, which he denies to this day.