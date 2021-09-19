Leonardo DiCaprio: This is his new villa in Malibu

Leonardo DiCaprio is enjoying the finer things in life in Hollywood early retirement. Since 2014, only two films with the Oscar winner have been released. But he still makes the headlines, with new relationships and, above all, with real estate deals over and over again. For example, in 2015, when he and a business partner bought Blackadore Caye Island. DiCaprio wanted to transform the approximately 0.4 square kilometer, uninhabited island off the coast of the Central American country Belize into a luxury eco-resort. The opening should be celebrated in 2018, but interested fans have been waiting in vain until today. For this, the actor has now treated himself to his very own home on the beach. (Also Read: The Weeknd To Buy This Incredible Mansion For $ 70 Million)

Leonardo DiCaprio: New villa on the beach

DiCaprio recently became the proud owner of a Malibu villa. It goes without saying that it has direct access to the sandy beach for which the community just outside Los Angeles is so famous, as “Vogue Australia” reports. Accordingly, the Hollywood star paid 13.8 million US dollars (the equivalent of about 11.7 million euros) for his new home. That’s almost exactly twice what he is said to have recently paid for a property in the Hollywood Hills. The villa of “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson was not intended for DiCaprio himself, but was intended as a present for his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.









According to the report, the house in Malibu is located on a remote section of the beach in a so-called gated community, to which only authorized persons are allowed. It should only include four other houses. According to "Vogue Australia", DiCaprio acquired the villa, which was built in 2005, from the well-known orthopedic surgeon Rick Delamarter. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms are distributed over the approximately 300 square meters of living space.

DiCaprio: His real estate deals

Malibu was hit by devastating fires in 2018. Thousands of people lost their homes, including numerous stars such as Miley Cyrus or Thomas Gottschalk. DiCaprio is apparently not put off by the natural disaster and remains loyal to the neighborhood. He has reportedly bought three houses in Malibu in the past, but parted ways with all of them. In fact, the property in Carbon Beach is still on the market right now. DiCaprio is asking for around ten million dollars (8.5 million euros) for this.