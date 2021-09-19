Kylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time. According to attentive fans, the entrepreneur is said to have given a reference to the due date.
- Kylie Jenner recently announced her second pregnancy.
- According to attentive fans, she should have revealed the baby’s year of birth.
Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis Scott (30) kept their first pregnancy with Stormi (3) a secret. All the more astonishing that the entrepreneur and the rapper shared their second pregnancy with the world at the beginning of September.
Since then, the billionaire has proudly been photographed in public with a baby bump. She is currently also frequently seen on Instagram, as she recently launched her new brand “Kylie Swim”.
Some fans noticed a small detail in an Instagram story that could point to the baby’s due date.
Jenner wore a gold chain with the years “2018” and “2022”. Their first child was born in 2018.
