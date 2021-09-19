Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsKylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram
News

Kylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram

By Arjun Sethi
0
92




Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time. According to attentive fans, the entrepreneur is said to have given a reference to the due date.

the essentials in brief

  • Kylie Jenner recently announced her second pregnancy.
  • According to attentive fans, she should have revealed the baby’s year of birth.

Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis Scott (30) kept their first pregnancy with Stormi (3) a secret. All the more astonishing that the entrepreneur and the rapper shared their second pregnancy with the world at the beginning of September.




Since then, the billionaire has proudly been photographed in public with a baby bump. She is currently also frequently seen on Instagram, as she recently launched her new brand “Kylie Swim”.

Some fans noticed a small detail in an Instagram story that could point to the baby’s due date.

Jenner wore a gold chain with the years “2018” and “2022”. Their first child was born in 2018.

More on the subject:

Pregnancy Kylie Jenner Instagram


Previous articleSylvester Stallone is not part of “Creed III”
Next articleJennifer Garner openly: That was how separation from Ben was for her kids
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv