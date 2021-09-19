Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Cute! That’s what your baby’s name means

Update (September 7th): Just a few days ago (August 27), Katy Perry (35) and Orlando Bloom (43) had their first child. The new parents have chosen a very special name for their little daughter: Daisy Dove. Not only does it go perfectly with dad’s surname “Bloom”, but it has already been suggested months before: Katy Perry released her single “Daisies” in May, in which she herself with a baby bump and in harmony with the nature of Daisies (German: Gänseblümchen ) surrounds. Did she already know that she was naming her daughter after this song? In any case, the flower itself symbolizes a new beginning and innocence. According to a source, these are also Perry’s favorite flowers.
Many parents know this: the joy is great, we will have a baby! But it quickly becomes clear – finding the right name is not going to be that easy. Apparently Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry also had to experience this. Because at first they didn’t agree on what their daughter should be called. But in the end the singer was able to prevail, according to “usmagazine.com”: On August 26th, the two stars announced the birth of their daughter and immediately revealed their delightful name: Daisy Dove Bloom.
In the video above you can catch a glimpse of the cute offspring!
Ann, Fiona, or is it Daisy? In the end, Katy Perry wins the name choice
According to the report, completely different favorites were involved in choosing a name. Orlando Bloom would have liked the name “Fiona” much better at first, claimed an insider. Because the sound would suit the name of his first son Flynn (9) better, the native Australian is said to have said.
Apparently he fell on deaf ears with his fiancée: The singer had already shortlisted the name “Daisy” (in German: daisy). At the beginning there was another name on the list: “Grace Anne” – in memory of Katy Perry’s late grandmother Ann Pearl, as another source on the website revealed. For Orlando Bloom it was a matter of course to honor the grandmother of his fiancée with the name Ann, and he particularly liked the name Pearl. But at some point the name “Daisy” would have caught on with the singer. After all, daisies are her favorite flowers, “simple, pure and sunny,” the source said. “In the end, Katy won the baby name battle.”
Announcement of Daisy Dove Bloom via UNICEF
Orlando Bloom and “UNICEF Goodwill” ambassador Katy Perry had chosen a special way to announce the birth of their daughter: On the UNICEF Instagram page they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with the words: “We are flooded with love and the amazement at the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. ” Be aware that not all parents in the world would have such a peaceful experience. Therefore, they would have set up a donation page, to celebrate the arrival of Daisy Dove.
It is Katy Perry’s first child. Orlando Bloom has a son Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr (37). The model had already sent her congratulations: she couldn’t wait to get to know little Daisy soon.