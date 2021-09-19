Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Cute! That’s what your baby’s name means

Update (September 7th): Just a few days ago (August 27), Katy Perry (35) and Orlando Bloom (43) had their first child. The new parents have chosen a very special name for their little daughter: Daisy Dove. Not only does it go perfectly with dad’s surname “Bloom”, but it has already been suggested months before: Katy Perry released her single “Daisies” in May, in which she herself with a baby bump and in harmony with the nature of Daisies (German: Gänseblümchen ) surrounds. Did she already know that she was naming her daughter after this song? In any case, the flower itself symbolizes a new beginning and innocence. According to a source, these are also Perry’s favorite flowers.

Many parents know this: the joy is great, we will have a baby! But it quickly becomes clear – finding the right name is not going to be that easy. Apparently Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry also had to experience this. Because at first they didn’t agree on what their daughter should be called. But in the end the singer was able to prevail, according to “usmagazine.com”: On August 26th, the two stars announced the birth of their daughter and immediately revealed their delightful name: Daisy Dove Bloom.

In the video above you can catch a glimpse of the cute offspring!