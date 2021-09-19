Katy Perry has found fulfillment

Did you know already… Beyoncé, Drake and Co .: These musicians earn the most

Katy Perry found fulfillment through motherhood.

The 36-year-old singer gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, whom she is raising with her fiancé, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. Now the ‘Teenage Dream’ interpreter reveals that through her baby she finally realized what she was missing for so long. In an interview with Gayle King for ‘Joy Ride’ she explains: “The first six weeks after giving birth are an absolute surprise. Your body feels crazy. You can not sleep.”

Still, the musician couldn’t be happier, as she goes on to say: “It’s everything I’ve ever been looking for. I’ve climbed all the mountains and now finally found the view. ”On the show, Katy also has some encouraging words ready for an expectant mother:“ God bless you. I am happy for you. You will do an excellent job. And always remember: Millions of women have done this before you, so you can too. ”With the motivational kick of the ‘Roar!’ Interpreter, nothing can go wrong.

Photo: Bang Showbiz







