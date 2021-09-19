Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: are they getting back together?

Kimye were spotted having lunch together – is there a love comeback coming?

For years they were considered the celebrity couple par excellence – the greater the shock was when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced the end of their marriage in early 2021 after almost seven years. Since then, Kanye West has been said to have had a relationship with model Irina Shayk, which is now said to be over. Now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spotted having lunch together – is there a reconciliation coming up?

Chosen for you





We have to disappoint you: As “People” claims from an anonymous source, there shouldn’t be a Kimye love comeback for the time being. “Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It was always important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. However, they never get back together,” the alleged insider is quoted as saying.





Kim only accepted the invitation to lunch because the two are now at a point “where they can hang out,” it says.

They should also get along well professionally: “Kim still appreciates Kanye’s business advice and companionship. She is glad that they can spend time,” says the source. Kanye West is said to have been upset and disappointed about the divorce for a long time. Kim Kardashian understood this – and gave him the necessary space. Now they seem to get along well again, but only platonically.