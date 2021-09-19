Johnny Depp wants to continue to defend himself against allegations of violence

D.em actor Johnny Depp is now like his colleague Kevin Spacey three years ago: Since it became known that he is a villain, he has not been allowed to play a villain in the cinema. Under pressure from the Warner Brothers company, Depp gave up the role of the villain Grindelwald in the movie series “Fantastic Beasts” after a London court rejected Depp’s libel suit. The Sun had written that Depp was a woman thug, and in the course of the trial the court came to the conclusion that Depp was actually violent and violent against the actress Amber Heard, with whom he was married from 2012 to 2017.

Depp plans to appeal, and the actual domestic violence trial, Amber Heard v Johnny Depp, won’t open until next year in the United States; It will take a while until the verdict – if only because the closer you try to look, the less clear the marriage quarrels of the two of them are. The public’s moral judgments have already been made, however, and revision is not permitted. And so Johnny Depp, who is 57 years old, can prepare for early retirement: Nobody will give him a leading role anymore. Which, on the one hand, is understandable from the audience’s point of view. An actor only has his body and his character as working material; And an actor as ingenious as Depp is also a great seducer: You don’t just watch him, you almost indulge in him – and feel cheated when you hear that you have empathized with a racket.









On the other hand, if the allegations are correct, Depp also has a right to punishment and then to rehabilitation – if absolute moral impeccability were the prerequisite for access to the screens and the emotions of the audience, Hollywood could close tomorrow. And large parts of film history would be invalid. Depp, if guilty, should pay his fine and do social work. And then do what he has been doing for years: waste his money and himself, and if he goes bankrupt again, charge an even higher fee for the next film. Even if, hopefully, he’s not a thug, Depp remains a dangerous man. The cinema needs people like him.