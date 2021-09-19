Johnny Depp resigns as Grindelwald

D.he American film giant Warner Brothers has asked actor Johnny Depp to step down from the role of Grindelwald – a request that the actor has now complied with. Accordingly, Depp, who was best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the five “Pirates of the Caribbean” parts, will no longer appear as Gellert Grindelwald in the continuation of the “Fantastic Beasts” series.

The trigger for the 53-year-old’s withdrawal from his role seems to be a lawsuit that the actor lost last week in Great Britain: There he sued the tabloid “Sun” for defamation after it was named “wife beater” in 2018 as a “wife thug”. Johnny Depp lost the three-week trial, in which his former wife Amber Heard also had a lot to say.

In the testimony, some of which lasted more than 20 hours, both accused each other of years of violence and drug and alcohol excesses. While he was drawing a picture of Heard as a “gold digger”, she accused him of 14 fights. Heard was invited as a witness for the tabloid “Sun”; so it was only about her and Depp indirectly. The presiding judge Andrew Nicol was ultimately of the opinion, despite diffuse evidence, that the disputes between Heard and Depp had damaged their careers as an actress and activist.

So now the employer Warner Brothers is drawing conclusions. Johnny Depp writes in his statement on Instagram that he respects the concerns of the film production, but will take action against the surreal judgment of the British court and challenge it accordingly. He wants to continue fighting for the truth and prove that the allegations against him are false: “My life and my career will not be determined by this moment.”

Another trial against Johnny Depp begins in America in May 2021 against his former wife Amber Heard for defamation and in the course of which she is demanding $ 100 million in damages. Previously, Depp had sued the actress for $ 50 million in compensation, as he believes her allegations are responsible for his departure from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.







